© 2025 New Atlas
Automotive

Cadillac's Formula 1 racing team is joining the grid next year

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
March 13, 2025
Cadillac's Formula 1 racing team is joining the grid next year
After a storied journey through endurance racing circles, Cadillac is all set to enter the F1 arena
After a storied journey through endurance racing circles, Cadillac is all set to enter the F1 arena
View 4 Images
After a storied journey through endurance racing circles, Cadillac is all set to enter the F1 arena
1/4
After a storied journey through endurance racing circles, Cadillac is all set to enter the F1 arena
Cadillac F1 will start its 2026 season with Ferrari power units before switching to custom-made ones over the next couple of years
2/4
Cadillac F1 will start its 2026 season with Ferrari power units before switching to custom-made ones over the next couple of years
Cadillac will be the 11th team to join the F1 championship grid in 2026
3/4
Cadillac will be the 11th team to join the F1 championship grid in 2026
GM and TWG Motorsports have set up a dedicated firm to build performance power units for Cadiallac F1, with Russ O'Blenes (pictured) as CEO
4/4
GM and TWG Motorsports have set up a dedicated firm to build performance power units for Cadiallac F1, with Russ O'Blenes (pictured) as CEO
View gallery - 4 images

It's official: Cadillac will be the 11th F1 team in the paddock in 2026, now that it's been approved to join the championship by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Formula One Management (FOM).

The news follows Formula 1's announcement from last November indicating it had reached an agreement with General Motors to let Cadillac race. F1 had previously rejected a proposal from Andretti Global (led by racing great Mario Andretti) to bring in an 11th team a year ago, citing concerns about the competitive ability of the team.

It was only when Andretti stepped back and investor Dan Towriss took the reins that things started to progress. Towriss is also CEO of TWG Motorsports, the group that will operate the Cadillac Formula 1 team. To that end, Cadillac now has the facilities and a 2026-spec car that complies with FIA's standards, putting it in a position to race next year.

Cadillac Formula 1™ Team Announcement | Cadillac

It will start with power units from Ferrari, before it can switch over to Cadillac-designed mills later down the line through TWG GM Performance Power Units, a firm dedicated to developing proprietary power units. Industry veteran Russ O’Blenes has been named CEO of this entity, with a view to make a “full works” team by end-2030.

Cadillac will be the 11th team to join the F1 championship grid in 2026
Cadillac will be the 11th team to join the F1 championship grid in 2026

Cadillac F1 hasn't yet announced its roster of drivers, and it's still building out its crew of more than 200 people – inviting specialists in aerodynamics, mechanical and systems design, control systems engineering, and race strategy analysis to come on board.

"Ongoing preparation and development of our power unit continues, and we’ve been working hard to hire some top tier talent," explained O'Blenes. "As we continue to add more experienced engineering personnel, we look forward to running our first V6 in the near future."

GM and TWG Motorsports have set up a dedicated firm to build performance power units for Cadiallac F1, with Russ O'Blenes (pictured) as CEO
GM and TWG Motorsports have set up a dedicated firm to build performance power units for Cadiallac F1, with Russ O'Blenes (pictured) as CEO

The arrival of Cadillac F1 next year will mark the first time the grid's been expanded since 2016, when Haas joined the fold. The all-American Marque has a long history of endurance racing across prestigious circuits, so this will be a markedly different chapter in the years to come.

Source: F1

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveF1Racingformula oneGMCadillac
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!