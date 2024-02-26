Alpaca MPV camper brings a mini-camping spin to US Sprinter RV market

The automotive market has left Caravan Outfitter with zero mini-camper van platforms, after discontinuing the Nissan NV200, Mercedes Metris and Ford Transit Connect. But the Washington company isn't complaining, turning those extra-sour lemons into delicious Mercedes-Benz Sprinter lemonade. Its first foray into full-size camper vans upsizes the small, multifunctional practicality of a mini-camper, providing two beds under one factory roof, seating space for five, and plenty of open, uncluttered floor space for cargo and camp life. And it manages to keep the price down to entry level ... as far as US Sprinter campers go.

With the Alpaca, Caravan Outfitter set out to create a van loaded with a value/versatility proposition comparable to its previous mini-camper models. More specifically, it set out to build a family-ready van that could be used as both a weekend adventure camper and an everyday driver, much the way customers used the Mercedes Backroads and Ford Free Bird.

So many of the American Sprinter conversions we've looked at over the years are optimized for, if not limited entirely to, two passengers, offering only two drive seats and one double bed. European Sprinter campers often incorporate space for four people, but with a narrow two-seat rear bench directly behind the cab and the remainder of the van filled out with permanent camper equipment, they're far from inviting for everyday commuting or errands.

Modular camper equipment is one effective solution we've seen that bridges the gap, but Caravan Outfitter goes a slightly different route, creating a lighter camper floor plan that doesn't so heavily impact the Sprinter's everyday utility. The Alpaca certainly isn't as luxurious as a European Sprinter camper or American custom, but it does offer a nice mix of everyday simplicity, flexible space and always-ready camper capability.

Caravan Outfitter starts with a three-seat rear bench from Van Equipped that gives the Alpaca proper five-occupant space, whether heading out to the forest for a week or doing daily school and work runs. That bench comes mounted to rails on the insulated Van Equipped floor, and while it's not quite as wide or comfortable a rear seating arrangement as you might enjoy on a pure passenger van, it does give the Alpaca more seating than many a Sprinter camper. The bench can slide forward and backward as needed for camping and travel and also includes attachment points for two car seats, perfect for the youngest of adventurous families.

At night, the bench flips and folds flat into a full-size double bed. The Alpaca also has a 60 x 80-in (152 x 203-cm) queen-size folding "taco" bed up above, creating a dual-bunk layout for up to four people, all under the Sprinter's factory high roof. The upper bed's front and rear panels fold up for more living space and access to equipment, and the whole thing also removes completely to free up cargo space for non-camping trips.

Just next to the bench on the passenger side, Caravan Outfitter installs the indoor/outdoor kitchen block. It includes a 47-L drawer-style fridge at the front end, designed for indoor and outdoor access, and a portable induction cooktop. A large fold-down outdoor table offers an L-shaped work surface outside, while a long countertop provides interior workspace. The console and countertop stretch all the way to the back of the van, serving as a foundation for the folding bed. A small bowl sink hooked up to the 91-L fresh water tank is located just inside the passenger-side rear door, serving as both a kitchen and deconstructed bathroom sink.

The Alpaca offers a full dining area, pairing the rear bench with a removable table and swivel cab seats. Cargo storage amenities include an over-cab shelf, under-bed garage space, overhead cabinets and a standard roof rack.

Caravan Outfitter does not include the full wet bathroom that many other Sprinter camper vans have, instead saving space with a light, flexible combination of portable toilet and outdoor shower. The fold-up rear panel of the taco bed creates some privacy, along with the rear doors or available shower curtain.

The Alpaca has a robust power system for a van in this segment, starting with a 300-Ah lithium battery and including a 2,000-W inverter, electrical outlets seemingly everywhere you'd need one, a shore power hookup, and optional 175-W solar charging. The van also comes standard with a diesel heater, ceiling fan and insulated wall panels, with air conditioning offered as an option.

The Alpaca rides atop a Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144 cargo van and comes fully loaded with equipment like adaptive cruise control, 10.3-in touchscreen infotainment, rear-view camera and tow hitch receiver. Prices start at $129,914 for the two-wheel drive camper van and $137,112 for the AWD model. Available options include a Fiamma power awning, side ladder for roof access, rooftop light bar, and outdoor shower curtain that attaches to the open rear doors.

Caravan Outfitter first launched the Alpaca last summer (Northern Hemisphere) and decided to spread the word a little wider this week by floating out a formal press announcement. It provides a nice, thorough walkthrough in the 10-min video below.

