Find an affordable, multifunctional and downright awesome new camper van model and chances are pretty good it's only available in Europe. It can be kind of frustrating to those of us in the US. But with a big push from #vanlife, we're starting to see more of these types of multipurpose, semi-affordable camper vans on the west side of the Atlantic. The latest to roll through our consciousness, the Free Bird from Caravan Outfitter, turns the 186-in (4.7-m) Nissan NV200 cargo van into a fully equipped camper and back again with a smart slide-rail system.

