Cardo Packtalk Edgephones bring Bluetooth mesh comms out of the helmet

Cardo has introduced a set of over-ear headphones compatible with its Packtalk Edge Bluetooth comms system, enabling coach-to-motorcyclist intercoms, as well as wireless mesh-network group chats between up to 15 people riding off-road ATVs.

The Packtalk Edgephones can basically be thought of as a simple set of over-ears loaded with all the normal gear you'd usually have to install in a motorcycle helmet for a Bluetooth comms system: 40-mm JBL speakers, a detachable noise-filtering Madonna mic, splash-proofing and an Air Mount baseplate for one of Cardo's latest & greatest Packtalk Edge comms units.

Click one of those in, and you get all the functionality of the Edge, but outside of the helmet; high-definition, self-healing mesh intercom chats with multiple other Cardo headsets up to a mile (1.6 km) away, lower quality universal intercom connections with other brands, natural language voice controls, 13 hours of talk time, FM radio, and a separate Bluetooth connection for your phone.

Can connect ATV drivers to self-healing mesh network groups with up to 15 others Cardo Systems

This kind of setup could be very handy on a racetrack, opening up real-time comms back to the pits. Likewise, it gives motorcycle training instructors a simple way to communicate with students as they ride. We certainly could've made use of this kind of thing when we were filming a lot of motorcycle reviews.

Cardo's also pitching it at the off-road vehicle market, since many ATVs, side-by-sides and UTVs don't require helmets. In all these situations, the passive noise reduction of a big set of cans will probably be quite welcome.

Pricing is US$149.95 if you've already got a Packtalk Edge, or US$489.95 if you need the comms unit as well. Check out a video:

Introducing the ORV Packtalk Edgephones

Source: Cardo