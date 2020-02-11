In photos: Oddballs and oddities at the Chicago Auto Show 2020
One of the greatest things about auto shows is the oddball vehicles that often come out of private collections, museums, and warehouses of the local area. In Chicago, there are a lot of goofy things to see while perusing the latest and greatest automakers have to offer.
Many of these are "could have been" or "what if" ideas. Some are blasts from the past. Some are, well, just bizarre.
Shown above is the Golden Sahara, a concept kept at the Kairmont Kollections museum in Chicago. This concept features LED-lit tires that change color in various patterns, a reel-to-reel tape deck in the front seat (right behind the TV), and a cocktail bar in the back.
Next to the Golden Sahara is a 1983 Rolls-Royce encrusted with gems. This literal bling machine would make Liberace proud with its overbearing shimmer.
Keeping the two showpieces apart to avoid a fight is a recreation of the Chevrolet Corvette Wagon concept made in the 1950s. These concepts were Corvette-based and had elements of that sports car and the popular Nomad wagon.
In the Ford commercial trucks booth is a big STEAM Machine, a mobile science and technology lab for kids. Based on a Ford Transit van, it aims to interact with kids to teach science, technology, engineering, arts, and math in a fun way. Interactive labs include a bicycle to generate power, a foot-powered steam cannon, and more.
Over at the Subaru booth, and behind the shelter dogs and puppies in the big "petting yard" to encourage adoption, is a showcase from Subaru's collection of past oddities including a Brat outfitted with a popup tent camper in its bed.
There is a lot to see at the Chicago Auto Show in 2020. This gallery is just a taste.