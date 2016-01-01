Chicago Auto Show 2020
The best from the floor of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.
Fast-paced cars are such a staple of car shows that most feature them front and center. Displays of supercars, hypercars, muscle cars, and more are found throughout the show floor in Chicago this year.
One of the best things about auto shows is the oddball vehicles that often come out of private collections, museums, and warehouses of the local area. In Chicago, there are a lot of goofy things to see while looking for the latest from automakers.
For the 2021 model year, Chrysler is bringing some changes to its Pacifica minivan. These include some body styling updates, especially to the front and rear, a new top-line luxury trim level called the Pinnacle, and the option of all-wheel drive.
Every year, the Chicago Auto Show opens as the largest motor show in North America. There are two galleries of vehicles in the massive McCormick Center downtown, each with a lot of space for a lot of vehicles to be shown and seen.
For the first time in its history, Jeep has unveiled a desert-focused high-speed sand runner. The Jeep Gladiator Mojave was unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show with a newly-minted “Desert Rated” badge where the “Trail Rated” emblem would usually be.