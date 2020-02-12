© 2020 New Atlas
In photos: Sports cars galore at the Chicago Auto Show 2020

By Aaron Turpen
February 12, 2020
Toyota brought the Supra and a special edition (left) concept lightweight version of the sports car
At a party the night before press day at the Chicago Auto Show, Ford unveiled the new carbon lightweight version of
At a party the night before press day at the Chicago Auto Show, Ford unveiled the new carbon lightweight version of the GT supercar
The new Ford Liquid Carbon GT is on display on the Chicago Auto Show floor, front-center at the Ford booth
The new Ford Liquid Carbon GT is on display on the Chicago Auto Show floor, front-center at the Ford booth
As if the Dodge Durango SRT wasn't already enough of a beast, Dodge brought new Black and Redline Stripe editions
As if the Dodge Durango SRT wasn't already enough of a beast, Dodge brought new Black and Redline Stripe editions
To showcase its commitment to all things muscle, Dodge includes this Mopar-ized Challenger SRT and all the available options for it
To showcase its commitment to all things muscle, Dodge includes this Mopar-ized Challenger SRT and all the available options for it
Lingenfelter Performance has its own booth at the Chicago Auto Show where beauties like this Corvette are on display
Lingenfelter Performance has its own booth at the Chicago Auto Show where beauties like this Corvette are on display
Got Camaro lust? Don't forget to walk through the Nickey booth in Chicago as its drag and racing cars are all on display
Got Camaro lust? Don't forget to walk through the Nickey booth in Chicago as its drag and racing cars are all on display
If a more consumer-ready Chevrolet Camaro is your style, there are a lot of eye-grabbing models on display in the Chev
If a more consumer-ready Chevrolet Camaro is your style, there are a lot of eye-grabbing models on display in the Chevy booth at Chicago
We are particularly enamored with this Chevrolet Camaro paint option and the rack behind this car's display shows some of the dealership upgrades available for it
We are particularly enamored with this Chevrolet Camaro paint option and the rack behind this car's display shows some of the dealership upgrades available for it
Chevrolet's Corvette has a new mid-engine design for the new-gen sports car
Chevrolet's Corvette has a new mid-engine design for the new-gen sports car
Not to get too gushy about Corvettes, but there are a lot of them at the Chicago Auto Show 2020
Not to get too gushy about Corvettes, but there are a lot of them at the Chicago Auto Show 2020
The beautiful Jaguar F-Type got a refresh for this model year and it's all on the stand at the Jaguar Land Rover booth a
The beautiful Jaguar F-Type got a refresh for this model year and it's on the stand at the Jaguar Land Rover booth at CAS2020
The Honda Civic Type R is a stunner when seen in person. Especially in this vivid blue color
The Honda Civic Type R is a stunner when seen in person. Especially in this vivid blue color
Acura is quite justifiably proud of this Type S Concept, which is being shown in Chicago
Acura is quite justifiably proud of this Type S Concept, which is being shown in Chicago
Race cars are always a big part of any auto show and this Lexus RC F GT3 is a great example of how beautiful
Race cars are always a big part of any auto show and this Lexus RC F GT3 is a great example of how beautiful these purpose-designed cars can be
Remember when Lexus didn't do convertibles? Well, that's no longer the case after the unveil of this LC drop-top happened
Remember when Lexus didn't do convertibles? Well, that's no longer the case after the unveil of this LC drop-top happened
Porsche cannot be overlooked when looking for sports cars at the Chicago Auto Show
Porsche cannot be overlooked when looking for sports cars at the Chicago Auto Show
Every show has a Supercar Gallery and these Lamborghinis are a good start when looking at one
Every show has a Supercar Gallery and these Lamborghinis are a good start when looking at one
On the aisle next to the Lambos are these beautiful McLaren models at the CAS2020 Supercar Gallery
On the aisle next to the Lambos are these beautiful McLaren models at the CAS2020 Supercar Gallery
Every car show has two things: lots of great vehicles for browsers to peruse and sports cars. Fast-paced cars are such a staple that most car shows feature them front and center. Displays of supercars, hypercars, muscle cars, and more are found throughout the show floor in Chicago this year.

Above are two great examples from Toyota. The new Supra is getting a lot of attention, and deservedly so. The red one at the right is a standard showroom model (if "standard" applies to a car like this) while the gray one on the left is a lightweight racing concept showing what can happen when carbon fiber is applied. Both are on display in Toyota's booth at the Chicago Auto Show 2020.

Nearby is another concept from Acura, the TLX Type S. This beautiful ride is a concept to showcase where Audi's design direction will be going in the years to come. And we like it.

No car show is complete without a Supercar Gallery and CAS2020 features a very good one indeed. With Lamborghinis, McLarens, Maseratis and more, there is an impressive lineup of supercars in Chicago this year. Not to mention the booths for Alfa Romeo, Genesis, and more.

Corvettes are also a big feature of this year's show. There are old and new, including the new mid-engined wonder unveiled last year. A collector gallery in the back of the hall features several generations of Corvettes as well and is well worth getting to.

Before you get to those Vettes, though, you'll have to walk by the Ford booth and see what's up front, right out the gate. The new Ford GT in its lightweighting package was unveiled at a special event the night before the Chicago Auto Show opened. And it's a doozy. We saw the cover come off and were wowed by the bold look for this already bold GT.

There's a lot to see at the Chicago Auto Show this year and it's well worth the trip. Enjoy the gallery of sports cars and make sure to check out our galleries of trucks and oddities also featured at CAS2020.

