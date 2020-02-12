In photos: Sports cars galore at the Chicago Auto Show 2020

Every car show has two things: lots of great vehicles for browsers to peruse and sports cars. Fast-paced cars are such a staple that most car shows feature them front and center. Displays of supercars, hypercars, muscle cars, and more are found throughout the show floor in Chicago this year.

Above are two great examples from Toyota. The new Supra is getting a lot of attention, and deservedly so. The red one at the right is a standard showroom model (if "standard" applies to a car like this) while the gray one on the left is a lightweight racing concept showing what can happen when carbon fiber is applied. Both are on display in Toyota's booth at the Chicago Auto Show 2020.

Acura is quite justifiably proud of this Type S Concept, which is being shown in Chicago Newspress

Nearby is another concept from Acura, the TLX Type S. This beautiful ride is a concept to showcase where Audi's design direction will be going in the years to come. And we like it.

No car show is complete without a Supercar Gallery and CAS2020 features a very good one indeed. With Lamborghinis, McLarens, Maseratis and more, there is an impressive lineup of supercars in Chicago this year. Not to mention the booths for Alfa Romeo, Genesis, and more.

Chevrolet's Corvette has a new mid-engine design for the new-gen sports car Aaron Turpen/New Atlas

Corvettes are also a big feature of this year's show. There are old and new, including the new mid-engined wonder unveiled last year. A collector gallery in the back of the hall features several generations of Corvettes as well and is well worth getting to.

Before you get to those Vettes, though, you'll have to walk by the Ford booth and see what's up front, right out the gate. The new Ford GT in its lightweighting package was unveiled at a special event the night before the Chicago Auto Show opened. And it's a doozy. We saw the cover come off and were wowed by the bold look for this already bold GT.

There's a lot to see at the Chicago Auto Show this year and it's well worth the trip. Enjoy the gallery of sports cars and make sure to check out our galleries of trucks and oddities also featured at CAS2020.