New desert-focused Jeep Gladiator Mojave unveiled in Chicago

By Aaron Turpen
February 09, 2020
Made for high-speed desert running in both hardpack and sand, the new Jeep Gladiator Mojave gets a new Jeep rating for its capability
2020 Jeep® Gladiator Mojave
The Mojave model is more than just a trim package
Changes to the suspension on the Jeep Gladiator Mojave meant about an inch of lift up front
The starting point for the Mojave edition’s new level of capability is Gladiator’s Command-Trac 4x4 system, which features a two-speed transfer case
2020 Jeep® Gladiator Mojave
The Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 system is used to provide higher 4LO (low range) operating speeds for climbing sand dunes and other challenging desert events
A best-in-class approach angle of 44.7 degrees, breakover angle of 20.9 degrees, departure angle of 25.5 degrees and a best-in-class ground clearance of 11.6 inches further enhances Gladiator Mojave’s off-road credentials
The demands of sand pounding are unique and Jeep designed the Gladiator Mojave to meet them
Good luck cleaning the sand out of the Jeep after doing this to it. Jussayin
Heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a 4.10:1 axle ratio and standard electronic-locking rear differential are part and parcel for the Gladiator Mojave
Front and rear external shock reservoirs keep shock fluid cool, preventing shock fade during long runs through the hot desert at high speed
Dune climbing is a staple in desert off-road and the Jeep Gladiator Mojave is made for it
The Jeep Gladiator Mojave retains the tow and haul ratings of the Gladiator: 1,200 pounds of payload and 6,000 pounds of towing capacity
A new "Desert Rated" badge adorns the Mojave edition of the Gladiator, which seems to promise that the new Jeep rating will be seen on other models before long
These industry-exclusive FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers are integral to the new Gladiator Mojave's capabilities
Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers with external reservoirs are standard on the new Gladiator Mojave model
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave features 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-terrain tires as standard
2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude features a full leather luxury interior
At the Chicago Auto Show, Jeep showcased a body-off chassis model of the new Gladiator Mojave to illustrate the changes made to the truck
For the first time in its history, Jeep has unveiled a baja-ready, desert-specific, high-speed sand runner. The Jeep Gladiator Mojave, sure to be followed by a Wrangler model as well, was unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show with a newly-minted “Desert Rated” badge where the “Trail Rated” emblem would usually be.

The Mojave model is more than just a trim package. Jeep changed the chassis of the truck, specifically the suspension system, and did extensive testing of the rig in its newfound environment of expertise. Biggest of the changes are the 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers, with external reservoirs, and Fox hydraulic jounce bumpers to accommodate more airtime and the smaller bumps taken at higher speeds that are indicative of hardpack and sand driving.

The specially-tuned Fox shocks are the most visible change to the Mojave model’s underpinnings. A one inch front suspension lift, reinforced framing at key points where speed affects movement, and 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires are among the other changes made for the Gladiator Mojave. The tires are on a half-inch wider track than a standard Gladiator, providing added stability.

These industry-exclusive FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers are integral to the new Gladiator Mojave's capabilities

Inside, more aggressive front seating with larger, integrated upper bolsters to hold driver and front passenger in place during the heavy jarring are also added. On the aesthetic side, there's Mojave badges, stitching, and other trim indicators of the Gladiator’s Desert Rated status.

The desert-focused Gladiator has the same 4x4 system and Dana 44 axles as the Rubicon model. Approach and departure angles are also the same, at 44.7 and 25.5 degrees respectively, while breakover increases slightly to 20.9 degrees thanks to the added front ride height of the Mojave model. Jeep has also added step sand slider side rails and a silver front protective plate from Jeep Performance Parts.

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave will enter showrooms in the second quarter of 2020. Pricing and other details are yet to be released.

Also unveiled at the Chicago show was a new trim model for the Jeep Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler: the High Altitude model. These models will be the luxury pinnacle of the two off-road vehicles’ range.

2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude features a full leather luxury interior

“Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are in direct response to customers who continue to ask for even more luxurious materials, premium content and technology in two of the most capable vehicles that we’ve ever offered,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America.

The High Altitude models will feature painted gloss black 20-inch wheels, matched body-color treatments, and High Altitude-exclusive front and rear bumpers. Running boards with an integrated step, matte black Trail Rated badges, and other trim details also accompany these changes.

Inside, the High Altitude models will feature a full leather luxury interior with a leather-wrapped dashboard, leather-trimmed center console and door panels, and Nappa leather seating. Jeep High Altitude models will also feature an Alpine premium stereo, 8.4-inch touchscreen with WiFi hotspot, navigation, and driver-assist technologies like blind-spot monitoring.

The High Altitude models will become available in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Jeep [1], [2]

