In photos: The best in trucking at the Chicago Auto Show 2020

Every year, the Chicago Auto Show opens as the largest motor show in North America. There are two galleries of vehicles in the massive McCormick Center downtown, each with a lot of space for a lot of vehicles to be shown and seen.

Trucks are usually a focus at the Chicago show, especially concepts and specially-outfitted rigs. Automakers like to line up their internal outfitters and aftermarket friends and their rigs.

Here are truck highlights from this year's Chicago Auto Show 2020.



Chevrolet and GMC

Every year, the Chicago show has some sort of tracked vehicle concept. This year it's from GMC in the form of this Sierra HD AT4 All Mountain Aaron Turpen/New Atlas

Both of General Motors' truck brands, Chevrolet and GMC, are out in force at this year's Chicago show. Chevrolet is showing its latest truck, the special edition Silverado Carhartt edition with its beautiful paint and pinstriping.

GMC, meanwhile, took up the annual banner to showcase a tracked vehicle in Chicago. Every year at least one automaker does so, but the GMC Sierra HD rig being shown is nothing short of pure awesomeness.



Jeep

This Jeep Gladiator rig shows that off-roading is for everyone Aaron Turpen/New Atlas

Jeep unveiled the new Gladiator Mojave at the Chicago Auto Show this year and it's proudly on display there. Also on show, though, is a unique nod to mobility courtesy of a Gladiator fitted with a wheelchair lift in its bed. Showing that off-road mobility can be for literally everyone.



Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz also showcased this Weekender rig, which uses the Metris as its base. Unveiled at the Chicago show, the Weekender will be a factory option in the US Aaron Turpen/New Atlas

Mercedes is out in force at CAS2020 with vans from the Sprinter and Metris lines filling the floor. Specialty rigs from a food truck to a mobile sportsbar with beer taps can be seen. Including the new Metris Weekender, a production model built in collaboration with an outfitter in Oregon. Its Westfalia-style popup roof tent can't be missed.



Nissan

Nissan got busy with this Baja race-ready, modified Frontier Aaron Turpen/New Atlas

Several entries from Nissan can be seen, including a Frontier truck with a million miles of service and a Frontier-based Baja rig made for desert racing. Jeep may have taken the show with their Mojave desert-running concept, but the Frontier racer on display certainly gave it a run for its money.

Check out the gallery for our full run of cool trucks at this year's Chicago Auto Show.