In photos: The best in trucking at the Chicago Auto Show 2020

By Aaron Turpen
February 10, 2020
In the Concept and Technology Garage before the show, Ram Trucks showed this Rebel model outfitted with a full suite of available aftermarket camping and adventure gear
The Ram 1500 Rebel features a Yakima rack and tent, water storage tanks, a generator (in the truck bed), and an awning. Among other things
Nissan found this Chicago local whose 2007 Frontier pickup truck rolled over one million miles as his delivery rig
Toyota figures that nothing shows the off-pavement fun available in its TRD Pro models than dirt bikes loaded into the back
More upscale is this Toyota Tundra 1794 edition with its ATV in the back
Toyota had a lot of off-road focus at this year's Chicago Auto Show, featuring a full range of dirt diggers including this Tundra TRD Pro model
Mercedes-Benz had several Sprinter-based vans on display in Chicago, including this mobile sports bar-themed model
Hidden under these wraps is the frame for a Jeep Gladiator Mojave, a new unveil at the Chicago Show which we covered separately
"Adventure can be for everyone," is the theme for this enabled Jeep Gladiator with a wheelchair lift in the bed
This Jeep Gladiator rig shows that off-roading is for everyone
Nissan got busy with this Baja race-ready, modified Frontier
For desert running speed demons, a setup like this Nissan Frontier has is what's
For desert running speed demons, a setup like this Nissan Frontier has is what's needed
Mercedes-Benz also showcased this Weekender rig, which uses the Metris as its base. Unveiled at the Chicago show, the Weekender will be a factory option in the US
The Ford Raptor comes to the little Ranger pickup truck in this Ranger Raptor concept from a local Chica
The Ford Raptor comes to the little Ranger pickup truck in this Ranger Raptor concept from a local Chicago dealership
Kia recently unveiled the
Kia recently unveiled the Seltos compact sport utility and then showed off this off-road concept based on it
Every year, the Chicago show has some sort of tracked vehicle concept. This year it's from GMC in the form of this Sierra HD AT4 All Mountain
Chevrolet likes its pinstripes and this new Silverado HD Carhartt special edition shows why
Desert-style Baja racing is all the rage now and Chevrolet couldn't stay out of it without at least one entry
Also on the show floor are enthusiast rigs from outfitters, including this 2004 4Runner V8 made to really get rugged
The new Land Rover Defender was in Chicago to show people that sometimes pictures don't do the rig justice
Every year, the Chicago Auto Show opens as the largest motor show in North America. There are two galleries of vehicles in the massive McCormick Center downtown, each with a lot of space for a lot of vehicles to be shown and seen.

Trucks are usually a focus at the Chicago show, especially concepts and specially-outfitted rigs. Automakers like to line up their internal outfitters and aftermarket friends and their rigs.

Here are truck highlights from this year's Chicago Auto Show 2020.

Chevrolet and GMC

Both of General Motors' truck brands, Chevrolet and GMC, are out in force at this year's Chicago show. Chevrolet is showing its latest truck, the special edition Silverado Carhartt edition with its beautiful paint and pinstriping.

GMC, meanwhile, took up the annual banner to showcase a tracked vehicle in Chicago. Every year at least one automaker does so, but the GMC Sierra HD rig being shown is nothing short of pure awesomeness.

Jeep

Jeep unveiled the new Gladiator Mojave at the Chicago Auto Show this year and it's proudly on display there. Also on show, though, is a unique nod to mobility courtesy of a Gladiator fitted with a wheelchair lift in its bed. Showing that off-road mobility can be for literally everyone.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is out in force at CAS2020 with vans from the Sprinter and Metris lines filling the floor. Specialty rigs from a food truck to a mobile sportsbar with beer taps can be seen. Including the new Metris Weekender, a production model built in collaboration with an outfitter in Oregon. Its Westfalia-style popup roof tent can't be missed.

Nissan

Several entries from Nissan can be seen, including a Frontier truck with a million miles of service and a Frontier-based Baja rig made for desert racing. Jeep may have taken the show with their Mojave desert-running concept, but the Frontier racer on display certainly gave it a run for its money.

Check out the gallery for our full run of cool trucks at this year's Chicago Auto Show.

Aaron Turpen
