Citroën pares its latest EV concept back to an MPV micro pickup

By C.C. Weiss
September 29, 2022
Fold the rear seats, drop the tailgate, slide the glass up and the hatchback-like Oli becomes a mini pickup
Fold the rear seats, drop the tailgate, slide the glass up and the hatchback-like Oli becomes a mini pickup
Rear coach doors
Rear coach doors
A different spin on a vehicle made for digital nomads
A different spin on a vehicle made for digital nomads
The fiberglass-over-cardboard sandwich roof, hood and pickup bed are built to hold cargo or people
The fiberglass-over-cardboard sandwich roof, hood and pickup bed are built to hold cargo or people
Citroën explores a light, efficient, affordable form of vehicle with the Oli concept
Citroën explores a light, efficient, affordable form of vehicle with the Oli concept
The Oli is meant as a family SUV/MPV/tiny pickup and more
The Oli is meant as a family SUV/MPV/tiny pickup and more
Citroën gives the Oli vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-load capabilities so it can serve as a power source at or away from home
Citroën gives the Oli vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-load capabilities so it can serve as a power source at or away from home
A makeshift step ladder ...
A makeshift step ladder ...
The floating rear headrests flip up and store against the ceiling when more load space is required
The floating rear headrests flip up and store against the ceiling when more load space is required
The Oli is a successor to the Ami, but we'd be quite surprised if it follows the Ami to market without some serious reworking
The Oli is a successor to the Ami, but we'd be quite surprised if it follows the Ami to market without some serious reworking
The Oli features polypropylene bumpers with 50 percent recycled content developed by Plastic Omnium
The Oli features polypropylene bumpers with 50 percent recycled content developed by Plastic Omnium
The Oli's is painted in a white shade of BASF R-M Agilis waterborne paint
The Oli's is painted in a white shade of BASF R-M Agilis waterborne paint
With that vertical windshield, it's hard to tell if we're looking at a rugged SUV or a Canoo-like electric pickup truck with long crew cab and short bed facing the other direction
With that vertical windshield, it's hard to tell if we're looking at a rugged SUV or a Canoo-like electric pickup truck with long crew cab and short bed facing the other direction
The Oli stands 165 cm tall
The Oli stands 165 cm tall
The Oli launches a new logo design that will be introduced on Citroën products
The Oli launches a new logo design that will be introduced on Citroën products
The logo appears again at the rear atop some repeated lettering
The logo appears again at the rear atop some repeated lettering
The 20-in hybrid wheels are made from a combination of aluminum, for lower weight, and steel, for lower cost
The 20-in hybrid wheels are made from a combination of aluminum, for lower weight, and steel, for lower cost
The interior features light, slim tubular-frame front seats with 3D-printed mesh backrests inspired by office chairs and bright-orange 100 percent recycled/recyclable polyester seat cushions
The interior features light, slim tubular-frame front seats with 3D-printed mesh backrests inspired by office chairs and bright-orange 100 percent recycled/recyclable polyester seat cushions
Citroën streamlines the dashboard into a simple, clean beam and places a storage shelf with flexible pegs below, keeping things like beverages or sunglasses in place
Citroën streamlines the dashboard into a simple, clean beam and places a storage shelf with flexible pegs below, keeping things like beverages or sunglasses in place

The steering wheel includes a joystick-style HMI controller and a rotary transmission dial
The steering wheel includes a joystick-style HMI controller and a rotary transmission dial
Physical controls are limited to five light, skeletal A/C toggles
Physical controls are limited to five light, skeletal A/C toggles
The Bluetooth speakers are part of the car audio system and can be removed for outdoor use
The Bluetooth speakers are part of the car audio system and can be removed for outdoor use
Trying to achieve "more with less," Citroën presents a follow-up to its concept-turned-production car Ami. The all-new Oli is a vision for a family-sized electric with SUV-like utility, MPV versatility and urban commuter size and efficiency. It packs rugged mini-Hummer looks, a tiny pickup bed, a 248-mile (400-km) all-electric powertrain, and loads of sustainably developed components and finishes.

Oli looks to reverse the time-honored trend of vehicles growing larger, heavier and more expensive, looking at ways the industry can go smaller, lighter, cheaper and, ultimately, more efficient from bumper to bumper. With its vertical and horizontal surfaces and square angles, the 4.2-m-long (13.8-ft) Oli looks at first to be a cute little 4x4 concept, perhaps Citroën's more road-friendly answer to the recently debuted Dacia Manifesto.

Unlike the Manifesto, however, the Oli isn't designed with off-roading in mind and doesn't carry any mention of all-wheel drive. Instead, its hard lines and angles are actually a function of Citroën's minimalist approach, penned to be easier to manufacture and replace, less material-intensive and less expensive.

As an example, the vertical windshield was selected to save glass by connecting hood and roof via the shortest path. Citroën tries to engineer around the ensuing brick wall-like aerodynamics by adding in an aero duct system to guide the curtain of air over the windshield and roof. We're not sure if it works well enough to justify the counterintuitive design choice of a squared windshield, but the Oli is nothing if not a functional brainstorming board for new ideas.

The Oli may not be wholly a utility vehicle, but it isn't not one, either. Citroën bills the car as a little bit of everything, ranging from a family sedan, to a city car, to an adventure vehicle and work truck. A small pickup bed helps it perform these multitude of uses and is accessed by dropping the tailgate and sliding the rear windshield glass up. Well shorter than the average truck bed, this one adjusts in length between 679 and 1,050 mm (2.2 to 3.4 ft).

The removable bed floor, roof and hood panels are made of a honeycomb sandwich construction of recycled corrugated cardboard centered between fiberglass reinforcement sheets. "Cardboard" certainly doesn't sound like it belongs with the likes of "steel" or "fiberglass" in a conversation about automotive construction, but the panels are structurally sound enough for adults to stand on and still offer an estimated weight savings of 50 percent vs steel panels. A textured top layer adds traction for the purpose of getting up on the car.

All the weight-saving measures and a limited top speed of 68 mph (109 km/h) help the Oli get the most out of its modest 40-kWh battery pack, offering an estimated 248 miles (400 km) of range. It's also designed to work as an augmentative vehicle-to-grid and portable vehicle-to-load power source.

The Oli concept rides on prototype hybrid steel-aluminum wheels, designed to find a sweet spot in weight-to-price, and Goodyear Eagle GO recycled-content, tread-monitoring concept tires.

Inside, Citroën simplifies the dashboard into a single beam housing little more than five climate control toggles, two vents, USB ports and docked portable Bluetooth speakers corking the ends. The usual digital instrument and infotainment screens are done away with, and the car relies solely on the driver's docked smartphone. The lightened dash/center console design cuts total components from 75 down to 34.

Slimmed seats with 3D-printed recyclable-TPU mesh backrests, light, open door panels optimized for storage, and a modular BASF E-TPU durable floor covering further simplify and lighten the cabin.

The Oli seems perfectly timed for a debut at next month's Paris Motor Show, but Citroën's announcement doesn't mention it specifically so we'll see if it's there once the show starts. We don't expect the car to follow the Ami to production as currently constructed, but Citroën frames it as a serious exploration of materials and designs that will influence future products. It reminds us in scope of Mini's 2021 Strip concept, but more extreme in styling, less extreme in removing vehicle content.

Source: Citroën

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

