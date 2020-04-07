© 2020 New Atlas
Fiery $35K+ Ford mini-campervan seats and sleeps a family of five

By C.C. Weiss
April 06, 2020
The Family Camper Van has five seats and five sleeping berths
Contravans build its Family van for adventure
Contravans build its Family van for adventure
The Contravans Family Camper Van keeps its five seats and adds full cooking and sleeping capabilities
The Contravans Family Camper Van keeps its five seats and adds full cooking and sleeping capabilities
The van bed is based on a fold-out platform that sets up over the folded rear seats
The van bed is based on a fold-out platform that sets up over the folded rear seats
A look at the set up Contravans Family Camper Van bed
A look at the set up Contravans Family Camper Van bed
The Isotherm drawer fridge is a particularly nice touch
The Isotherm drawer fridge is a particularly nice touch
A simplified version of the common dual-burner stove and sink set-up, Contravans uses a dual-burner multi-fuel camping stove and a pressurized water canister with faucet
A simplified version of the common dual-burner stove and sink set-up, Contravans uses a dual-burner multi-fuel camping stove and a pressurized water canister with faucet
Interior LED lighting is available as an option
Interior LED lighting is available as an option
Pour a cup of water or throw a table with bowl down and wash dishes
Pour a cup of water or throw a table with bowl down and wash dishes
The Family Camper Van is the latest in Contravans' lineup of simple, affordable conversions and camper kits
The Family Camper Van is the latest in Contravans' lineup of simple, affordable conversions and camper kits
A 50-watt pliable solar panel is available optionally
A 50-watt pliable solar panel is available optionally
Much like the iKamper Skycamp, the Roofnest Condor and available Condor XL fold out to provide extra sleeping space
Much like the iKamper Skycamp, the Roofnest Condor and available Condor XL fold out to provide extra sleeping space
The Family Camper Van has five seats and five sleeping berths
Ready to stay the night
Ready to stay the night
Inside the Roofnest roof-top tent
Inside the Roofnest roof-top tent
Contravans has become one of the American gurus of cheap, simple camper vans designed to get people on the road quickly and easily. Now it's sizing its way up from the typical couples van to the family van. Its simply named Family Camper Van package turns the seven-seat Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon into an efficient five-seat, five-bed mini-campervan that gets the whole household out of the house. On sale for about half the price of the Mercedes Metris Weekender, the dual-personality everyday driver/camper offers an affordable RV experience.

Even in the long-wheelbase seven-passenger configuration required for the Contravans Family Camper Van, the 190-in (483-cm) Ford Transit Connect measures in over a foot shorter than the Chrysler Pacifica that's a base van option for the Contravans minivan conversion. And unlike Contravans' original Ram Promaster City mini-campervan, the Family Camper Van is based on a passenger van, offering three back row seats.

Interior LED lighting is available as an option
Beyond its extra seating, the Family van's basic layout is quite similar to the Promaster City Contravan, albeit with a more well-equipped slide-out kitchen that includes a dual-burner camping stove, HydroBlu 15-L pressurized jerry can and storage compartment on one side, a 36-L Isotherm stainless steel fridge drawer on the other. The kitchen area also includes outlets wired up to the standard 50-Ah lithium battery.

Inside, the three-seat rear bench folds down at night to make way for the bed platform that supports a fold-out mattress (not included) for two. The rest of the family sleeps upstairs, where Contravans saves the complication and expense of an Ursa Minor-style pop-up sleeper roof by going with a roof-top tent. The standard Roofnest Condor sleeps two to three additional family members on a queen-size 60 x 83-in (152 x 211-cm) bed, relying on a hardshell fold-out design quite like the one we've seen from iKamper. Those looking for extra space can opt up to a Condor XL, which sleeps three to four people on a 74 x 92-in (188 x 234-cm) mattress.

A look at the set up Contravans Family Camper Van bed
The base Family Camper Van conversion with all the aforementioned standard equipment and a 400-W inverter slides in at US$14,698. Options include a simple 50-W solar charging system, Roofnest awning and interior LED lighting. Add in the $28,315 base price for a brand-new Ford XL Passenger Wagon and you have a mini-campervan that sleeps the whole family for just over $43,000.

The Contravans Family Camper Van keeps its five seats and adds full cooking and sleeping capabilities
Contravans is also currently advertising the brightly wrapped Family Camper Van in the photos for $34,988. It's based on an older 2015 XLT Passenger Wagon with over 60,000 miles (96,500 km) but includes additional options and features such as a rear suspension upgrade, 50-W solar charging, 1,000-W inverter and Condor XL tent.

Source: Contravans

