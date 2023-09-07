Cupra's Batman-styled DarkRebel EV could reach America

Spanish performance brand Cupra used the International Mobility Show in Munich this week to unveil the DarkRebel EV show car. It's one of the most distinctive best looking concepts we've ever seen ... and the company simultaneously announced its intentions to launch into the American marketplace.

Putting the not-so-oblique references to the Dark Knight aside, concept cars are built to assess the public's appetite for a new automobile, so if you are as enamored with the styling of the new two-seat electric hot hatch Dark Rebel as we are, go down to your local dealership and let them know.

Realistically, this design is so visually arresting that it may well spawn a trend. Perhaps the only difficulties to overcome are how quickly the car can be readied for production and how much of the stylistic oomph will be lost to enable production readiness.

If you aren't in a country with a Cupra dealership, the brand's ambition is to become global, and North America is on the agenda for the near future.

Unquestionably styled with the Dark Knight in mind, the Cupra DarkRebel Show Car is bound to make an impression. More pics in the image gallery

CUPRA is part of the Volkswagen Group and is best-known as the high-performance arm of Spanish brand SEAT. The name 'CUPRA' is derived from 'Cup Racing' and is a reference to SEAT's successful involvement in motorsport, with a clearly stated intention to build an emotional connection with the customer.

Source: Seat