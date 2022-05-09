© 2022 New Atlas
Compact 4-seater e-wave X electric car unveiled in Berlin

By Ben Coxworth
May 09, 2022
e.GO Mobile's e-wave X, shortly after being revealed by Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
First deliveries of the e-wave X are expected to take place at the end of this year
First deliveries of the e-wave X are expected to take place at the end of this year

Potential EV-buyers, take note – a new compact urban electric car is on its way. Announced last week, the e-wave X seats four, features paint-free recyclable polymer body panels, and is claimed to go 240 km (149 miles) per charge.

Designed by German startup e.GO Mobile, the e-wave X was officially unveiled in Berlin on May 6th, at an IFA-sponsored public launch event. It has yet to enter production, so not many specs have been released at this point.

That said, the company has stated that the four-seater car features an aluminum space frame for both added safety and improved handling; a polymer outer skin which is dyed all the way through, so scratches won't show up too much; LED headlights; a rearview camera; intelligent parking sensors; and the ability to be charged either from an 11-kilowatt wall-mounted fast charger or from any household electrical outlet.

There's no word on how long a charge takes, or on battery capacity, but a single charge should be good for a city-driving range of 240 km – the latter figure is presumably in the Eco drive mode, which is accompanied by Comfort and Sport modes. Its motor offers 80 kilowatts of peak power.

First deliveries of the e-wave X are expected to take place at the end of this year

The e-wave X's 23-inch-wide (58.4-cm) cockpit includes an all-digital touchscreen display; wireless smartphone charging along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity; a height- and width-adjustable three-spoke steering wheel; and a choice of fabric or vegan leather upholstery – Isofix-standard attachment points allow child safety seats to be fastened to the rear and passenger seats.

Some of the vehicle's other features include hill start assist; ambient light and rain sensors; an integrated roof rack; plus AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) functionality, which generates an external sound to alert pedestrians, children, etc to the otherwise quiet-running EV's presence.

Potential buyers can reserve an e-wave X now, with pricing starting at €24,990 (about US$26,395) – there's currently no word on availability outside of Germany. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of the year.

Source: e.GO Mobile

