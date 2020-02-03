Felino prepares to debut the cB7R, a 700-horsepower Canadian supercar

A fun little heads-up for this coming Valentine's day: Canadian manufacturer Felino is preparing to unveil a muscled-up version of its cB7 supercar. The cB7R rocks a 700-horsepower V8 and brings sub-3 second 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) times to the party.

That's a substantial step up from the original cB7 we first saw in 2014, which made a very decent 525 horses. Perhaps the 6.2-liter V8 has gained itself a turbo snail or two, we shall have to wait and see. The cB7R appears to be running the same six-speed manual transmission as the original, with an optional sequential box for people who prefer steering to driving. We kid, we kid.

The grand theme here is racetrack performance for the road, but with "both the features and the experience one expects of a premium high-performance sports car." Like the original car, there'll be moulded carbon seats with track-ready six-point harnesses. In this case, though, each driver's seat is moulded to perfectly fit the backside of the buyer, presumably modified to fit a much emptier wallet.

How much emptier? About CA$360,000 (~US$272,000), or nearly three times the price of the original, for the folk that manage to get their hands on one of the ten to be made. We're sure there'll be plenty more tasty details dropping when this thing makes its full public debut on February 14, taking pride of place at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Stay tuned!

Source: Felino