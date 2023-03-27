© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Ford announces all-electric German-made Explorer crossover

By Ben Coxworth
March 27, 2023
Ford announces all-electric German-made Explorer crossover
The electric Explorer should be commercially available later this year
The electric Explorer should be commercially available later this year
View 6 Images
The electric Explorer should be commercially available later this year
1/6
The electric Explorer should be commercially available later this year
Storage in the electric Explorer includes a 17-liter lidded console between the driver and front-seat passenger
2/6
Storage in the electric Explorer includes a 17-liter lidded console between the driver and front-seat passenger
Color choices for the electric Explorer will include Arctic Blue and "Blue My Mind"
3/6
Color choices for the electric Explorer will include Arctic Blue and "Blue My Mind"
Ford has stated that the electric Explorer's battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes
4/6
Ford has stated that the electric Explorer's battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes
The electric Explorer's digital infotainment package includes a "sophisticated soundbar" plus wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
5/6
The electric Explorer's digital infotainment package includes a "sophisticated soundbar" plus wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
The electric Explorer seats five people in two rows of seating
6/6
The electric Explorer seats five people in two rows of seating
View gallery - 6 images

While there may indeed be a ton of SUVs on the market, Ford's Explorer is certainly one of the tried-and-true classics. The automaker has now unveiled the German-made electric version of the vehicle ... which is classified as a crossover.

Ford describes its new offering as being "the first in a wave of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford" which will "forge the way for a complete reinvention of the Ford brand in Europe." The electric Explorer definitely fits that bill, as it was engineered and will be manufactured at the automakers's Cologne EV Campus in Germany.

Measuring less than 4.5 m long (14 ft, 9 in), the vehicle seats five people across two rows of seats, and has a combined storage capacity of 450 liters when in five-seat mode.

That storage includes a 17-liter lidded console between the driver and front-seat passenger (which can hold a 15-inch laptop), a private locker behind the SYNC Move2 14.6-inch touchscreen display, and a cargo area in the rear.

The touchscreen, which slides up and down as needed, is part of a digital infotainment package which additionally includes a "sophisticated soundbar" plus wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers can also wirelessly charge two large smartphones in a designated Qi-equipped compartment.

The electric Explorer seats five people in two rows of seating
The electric Explorer seats five people in two rows of seating

Other interior amenities include heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver’s seat, ambient lighting that can be set to 10 different colors, and a climate control system which allows the driver and front passenger to choose their own temperature. Keyless entry is standard, as is a hands-free power tailgate that can be opened simply by making a kicking motion beneath the rear bumper.

Driver assistance systems include Assisted Lane Change (for the first time in a Ford in Europe) and Clear Exit Assist, the latter of which warns of approaching cyclists before opening the doors in urban environments. The vehicle is equipped with 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras and three radar units.

Color choices for the electric Explorer will include Arctic Blue and "Blue My Mind"
Color choices for the electric Explorer will include Arctic Blue and "Blue My Mind"

Not much has been provided in the way of performance specs at this point, although Ford has stated that the electric Explorer's battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes. More information should be released closer to the vehicle's commercial launch later this year, at which time it will be offered in Select and Premium models. There is no word on pricing, or on availability outside of Europe.

Source: Ford

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

AutomotiveFordCrossoverElectric Vehicles
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!