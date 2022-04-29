Third-generation Formula E car will run 40% of a race on regen power

Much faster, lighter and more powerful than ever before, the Gen3 Formula E racer also takes regenerative braking to the next level. Unveiled by the FIA today in Monaco, the new car runs a dual-motor powertrain that captures so much regenerative braking energy that it won't need rear brakes.

As before, the chassis will be built by Spark Racing Technology, but this time it'll feature the use of some recycled carbon fiber from the second-gen cars. Williams Advanced Engineering will be supplying the battery pack, and Hankook will take over from Michelin to provide all-weather tires for the series – these will be constructed from 26 percent recycled fibers, and all hoops will be recycled after they're raced.

The electric powertrain raises its limited peak output to 350 kW (469 hp), a huge step up from today's 250-kW (335-hp) cars. That'll raise the top speed to around 322 km/h (200 mph), up from this season's 280 km/h (174 mph).

It also gets a second motor on the front axle for the first time, capable of a peak 250 kW to go with the rear motor's peak 350 kW. Interestingly, this is much more about stopping than acceleration. Under hard braking, the powertrain's full 600 kW (805 hp) will be accessible, giving the Gen3 car more than twice the regenerative braking capacity of its forebears. The e-brake will be so strong that these cars won't even run hydraulic brakes on the rear wheels, and the FIA projects that a staggering 40 percent of the total power used in races will come from the regen system.

600 kW of regenerative braking power will give the Gen3 car some 40% of the total energy it uses during a race

Of course, this asks a lot of the battery in terms of charging capability, and since the pack can take it, the races will also allow "flash charging" at 600 kW during pit stops, raising the potential of races longer than the "45 minutes plus one lap" format running currently.

"The Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship," said Formula E Founder and Chairman Alejandro Agag. "With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date. The eyes of the world are on the Principality for the Monaco E-Prix and we are proud to reveal a car that been two years in the making in the historic home of motorsport. My thanks go to the great team behind it at Formula E and the FIA – the future of all electric racing is bright."

Source: FIA