Hertz aims to have largest EV rental fleet in North America by end of 2022

By Paul Ridden
October 25, 2021
Hertz aims to have largest EV ...
Tesla Model 3s available for hire could soon be a common sight outside of Hertz airport and neighborhood locations in the US and Europe
Tesla Model 3s available for hire could soon be a common sight outside of Hertz airport and neighborhood locations in the US and Europe
Tesla Model 3s available for hire could soon be a common sight outside of Hertz airport and neighborhood locations in the US and Europe
Tesla Model 3s available for hire could soon be a common sight outside of Hertz airport and neighborhood locations in the US and Europe

For many business travelers, the first item on the agenda after clearing passport control is to secure a rental car. Hertz is looking to give such folk easier access to electric vehicle hire, confirming an initial order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3s.

"Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," said Mark Fields, interim CEO at Hertz. "The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world."

Hertz actually began adding electrified options to its rentals back in 2011, but this latest investment in the EV future will see more than 20 percent of its global fleet being made up of electric vehicles.

Starting next month, brand new Tesla Model 3s will start rolling into the company's airport and neighborhood locations in the US, as well as some cities in Europe. By the end of 2022, the number will have reached 100,000 – and there could soon be more on the way, as that's just an initial order.

To support the charging needs of these extra electric vehicles, the company has also committed to installing "thousands of chargers throughout its location network," with renters able to access Level 2 and DC fast-charging in around 65 markets by the close of 2022, going up to 100 markets by the end of the following year. And drivers will of course be able to use the 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations in the US and Europe too.

Source: Hertz

