Small, punchy e-motor feeds the hungry hybrid vehicle market

Renault Group/Geely venture Horse was spun off in 2023 to pursue next-generation powertrain technologies. Unlike so many other startups, Horse's brief wasn't simply to churn out new electric motors and battery packs for pure-electric vehicles but to create a comprehensive lineup of efficient combustion engines, transmissions and electric components for the next generation of hybrids and low-emissions ICE vehicles. Its latest motor has hit production, giving automakers a small, efficient unit that delivers seamless power and torque for hybrid cars.

Horse announced this week that it started production of the compact new 66-hp (49-kW) radial flux eMotor at its Aveiro plant in Portugal. The little e-machine is clearly undersized for a role as the primary power plant in a modern vehicle, but it's meant to serve alongside an ICE in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid applications. It offers up to 156 lb-ft (212 Nm) of torque.

Horse added new assembly lines to its Portugal production facility to start building eMotors Horse

Horse has minimized the size of the eMotor enough that it can slide between the internal combustion engine and transmission, supplying output in both hybrid and fully electric vehicle driving modes. The eMotor can deliver all-electric direct drive at speeds up to 81 mph (130 km/h), says Horse, while in hybrid mode, it works with the ICE to maximize output at the wheels and quicken acceleration. During deceleration, the eMotor works as a generator to charge the onboard battery.

Horse has developed the eMotor specifically for use with its HR12, HR16 and HR18 combustion engines, all named for sub-2.0-liter displacements between 1.2 and 1.8 liters. The 1.2-liter three-cylinder HR12 went into production last July and delivers 129 hp (96 kW) and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque in base tune.

Horse launched production of the 1.2-liter three-cylinder HR12 last year Horse

Horse's 2023 spinoff as a subsidiary and its production expansion thereafter appear to have come at the right time, as hybrids have been gaining in popularity. After years of electric vehicles dominating the overall new car buzz (if not sales), hybrids made a strong, emphatic comeback in 2024. Headline after headline told the story of a hybrid resurgence in the face of dwindling all-electric vehicle sales, and while EV sales didn't suffer as badly as predicted, hybrids did enjoy a very strong year.

Annual 2024 US sales numbers released by Wards Intelligence this week show a near-37% year-over-year increase for hybrids, helping lead the way to the best overall annual auto sales since before the Covid-19 pandemic. US battery EV sales also grew but at a much lower 7.3% YOY increase, as reported this week by Cox Automotive.

Horse specialists put together the new eMotor Horse

In addition to small electric motors and combustion engines, Horse builds automatic and manual transmissions.

Horse will build up to 160,000 eMotors a year via the four new assembly lines it installed at the Aveiro facility. Each line handles one part of motor production, such as machining of the motor housing and rotor shaft.

Source: Horse

