Hyundai rolls out E-GMP platform for its next-gen electric vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group has revealed a new platform that will serve as the backbone for its next-generation electric vehicles, whether they be sedans, SUVs or something in between. The company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will offer some performance benefits over its existing vehicle architecture designed for internal combustion engines, and also streamlines much vehicle development and manufacturing.

According to Hyundai, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) built off the E-GMP platform will offer ranges beyond 500 km (310 mph) from a full battery and an ability to charge up to 80 percent within 18 minutes. High performance models, meanwhile, will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds, and boast top speeds of 260 km/h (161 mph).

These vehicles will be compatible with 800-V fast-charging infrastructure and 350-kW charging as standard, while also allowing for 400-V charging without the need for adapters, which Hyundai says is the first multi-charging system of its type. The charging system can also discharge electricity at 110 and 220 V, letting it be used to power other electric machinery or charge another electric vehicle.

Improved handling and stability is also promised as a result of this new platform, thanks to the lower center of gravity. This is a result of both the electric motors being located where the internal combustion engine once resided, and the mounting of the battery pack beneath the floor, which also opens up more cabin space. Both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations will be available for cars built on the platform.

Hyundai

Hyundai has been making some notable moves as it eyes the era of electrification, investing in startups Arrival and Canoo earlier this year, both of which are developing skateboard chassis for electric vehicles of different types. It is unclear how much the expertise of these startups fed into the development of the E-GMP, but Hyundai has said it hopes using a universal platform for its EV lineup will make manufacturing simpler and cheaper, and that this ideally will be reflected in the final sticker price.

“E-GMP is the culmination of years of research and development and brings together our most cutting-edge technologies,” says Fayez Abdul Rahman, Senior Vice President of Vehicle Architecture Development Center for Hyundai Motor Group. “Our BEV line-up will evolve and be strengthened by this innovative new platform.”

Hyundai plans to introduce 23 BEV models and expects to sell more than a million of them worldwide by 2025.

Source: Hyundai Motor Group