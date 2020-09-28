Infiniti previews next-gen QX60 with Monograph concept

Infiniti has unveiled its platinum-hued QX60 Monograph concept to give "tangible insight" into the design direction of the luxury automaker's midsized three-row QX60. Like the QX80 Monograph before, the design focuses on the exterior looks.

A look at the QX60 Monograph shows a simpler, less accented design compared to the current 2020 QX60. Body lines are smoother and less pronounced, the front grille is still very much Infiniti, but more subdued and elegant. The large humps making the shoulders over the edges of the hood and front fenders are less rounded, and create a straight line to the windscreen's corner. Side mirrors are also slighter and less bulky-looking.

The cabin of the Infiniti design is longer, with a slight forward push to its overall silhouette. This creates a stronger motif to the QX60 Monograph and helps accentuate ground clearance and wheel well gap. The rear quarter is less rounded than the current-gen QX60, but not flat.

The black roof and pillars on the Infiniti QX60 Monograph create a two-tone effect for the vehicle, with this angle showing the "kimono fold" in the roof Infiniti

The current Nissan and Infiniti trend of "floating roof" designs with a blacked rear pillar remains on the new Monograph. Also of note is the two-tone appearance that comes thanks to the blackened pillars, dark roof, and like-shaded rear spoiler. This rides above the titanium-colored body, and helps add mystique, while the body-colored (but apparently non-functional) roof rack rails add to that two-tone elegance.

Infiniti is also emphasizing the new concept's Digital Piano Key lighting fixtures at the front, with several LED lamps above the main headlamps being lit like piano keys – with black offsets every octave. The Infiniti logo plays a subtle part of the overall lighting design front and rear.

The QX60 Monograph can be seen at Infiniti headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, and will be shown at its first public event at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

Source: Infiniti