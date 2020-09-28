© 2020 New Atlas
Infiniti previews next-gen QX60 with Monograph concept

By Aaron Turpen
September 28, 2020
The Infiniti QX60 Monograph previews the future design direction of the QX60 and follows the unveil of the QX80 Monograph, which did the same for that larger SUV
It's clear in this photo of the Infiniti QX60 Monograph how much body line smoothing went into this concept
“We commenced the design of the Monograph knowing this was an opportune time to start a discussion about where we are planning to take the QX60 in the future," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor
The new grille design on the Infiniti QX60 Monograph is similar to that seen on the QX80 Monograph
“In crafting this Monograph, we wanted to change the tonality of the QX60 and transform the nameplate from a sculptural and architectural point of view," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan
The proportions of the QX60 Monograph illustrate INFINITI’s intention to maintain these strengths while transforming the model with a more aerodynamic, muscular silhouette
The black roof and pillars on the Infiniti QX60 Monograph create a two-tone effect for the vehicle, with this angle showing the "kimono fold" in the roof
Viewed from the side, the Monograph shows off its powerful horizontal hood, muscular fenders and long wheelbase
At the rear, the wide body and track, paired with horizontal window line give QX60 Monograph a distinct look
"Piano key" lighting on the Infiniti QX60 Monograph wraps around the rear and mimics what is up front above the headlamps
Infiniti QX60 Monograph
“The highly reflective nature mimics the qualities of liquid metal," said Taisuke Nakamura, senior design director, Infiniti Global Design
Intricate “Digital Piano Key” lighting at the front and rear projects a futuristic appearance for the Infiniti QX60 Monograph
Infiniti has unveiled its platinum-hued QX60 Monograph concept to give "tangible insight" into the design direction of the luxury automaker's midsized three-row QX60. Like the QX80 Monograph before, the design focuses on the exterior looks.

A look at the QX60 Monograph shows a simpler, less accented design compared to the current 2020 QX60. Body lines are smoother and less pronounced, the front grille is still very much Infiniti, but more subdued and elegant. The large humps making the shoulders over the edges of the hood and front fenders are less rounded, and create a straight line to the windscreen's corner. Side mirrors are also slighter and less bulky-looking.

The cabin of the Infiniti design is longer, with a slight forward push to its overall silhouette. This creates a stronger motif to the QX60 Monograph and helps accentuate ground clearance and wheel well gap. The rear quarter is less rounded than the current-gen QX60, but not flat.

The current Nissan and Infiniti trend of "floating roof" designs with a blacked rear pillar remains on the new Monograph. Also of note is the two-tone appearance that comes thanks to the blackened pillars, dark roof, and like-shaded rear spoiler. This rides above the titanium-colored body, and helps add mystique, while the body-colored (but apparently non-functional) roof rack rails add to that two-tone elegance.

Infiniti is also emphasizing the new concept's Digital Piano Key lighting fixtures at the front, with several LED lamps above the main headlamps being lit like piano keys – with black offsets every octave. The Infiniti logo plays a subtle part of the overall lighting design front and rear.

The QX60 Monograph can be seen at Infiniti headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, and will be shown at its first public event at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

Source: Infiniti

