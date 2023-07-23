Isuzu concept camper pickup with spin-out ARB kitchen becomes a reality

As interesting as large, luxurious, amenity-stuffed RVs can be, there's something beautiful about a simple, lightweight midsize truck camper loaded with modular components for backcountry camping. It's light, off-roadable and ready to camp anywhere, before transforming back into an everyday driver. Isuzu UK showed one of our favorites a year ago with the AT35 Basecamp show truck, highlighting exceptional components like ARB's Swiss-Army-knife-like kitchen and iKamper's fold-out Skycamp rooftop tent (RTT). Now it's teamed up with ARB UK to make that style of camper truck a dealership-ready reality. The new D-Max V-Cross "Expedition Edition" advertises yet another fast-and-light camper pickup possibility.

While the AT35 Basecamp was a polar-inspired build based atop a D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, the new Expedition Edition is based on a more basic everyday-style D-Max pickup. As a camper, it's quite similar, though, combining a fold-out hardshell rooftop tent, expanding kitchen, drawer system and truck shell into a modular truck camper that can be easily stripped back into an empty daily workhorse.

The AT35 Basecamp used an iKamper Skycamp 3.0 fold-out hardshell RTT, but since Isuzu is now working specifically with ARB components, that model had to be swapped out. Luckily for both parties, ARB launched an expanding hardshell tent of its own last year. The ARB Esperance rides as a low-profile, 123-lb (56-kg), 13-in-high (33-cm) hardshell, folding out at camp into a roomier three-person shelter with stargazing moonroof panel.

The ARB Esperance tent isn't quite as large as the iKamper Skycamp 3.0 featured on last year's AT35 Basecamp, but it does use a similar folding hardshell design Isuzu UK

On the downside, while the Skycamp 3.0 sleeps up to four people, the Esperance is only designed for two adults and one child, offering a 60 x 79-in (152 x 200-cm) queen-size sleeping area versus the Skycamp 3.0's 83 x 77-in (211 x 196-cm) area. The Esperance is over £1,400 cheaper, though, and brings along some thoughtful accessories, including the moonroof, a dimmable interior LED light strip, an exterior LED light strip, and shoe and organizer pockets.

The Expedition Edition's color-matched "Valencia Orange" ARB Ascent Hardtop pickup shell holds the Esperance high off the ground via ARB's versatile modular BASE roof rack, providing hardshell security for the full slide-out kitchen below. Isuzu has installed the ARB Slide Kitchen, a fast-expanding design that slides and then swings out into a spacious L-shaped outdoor galley with a full-length worktop capable of holding up to 66 lb (30 kg). The swing-out section of the kitchen houses a three-burner gas stove and a collapsible sink basin that can be used with a basic water canister or a compact powered system like Dometic's HYD.

More expansive than the average slide-out kitchen, ARB's Slide Kitchen has a separate swing-out arm with triple-burner stove and collapsible sink basin Isuzu UK

The slide-out kitchen stores away inside ARB's Outback Drawer system. The other side of the unit houses a pull-out topped with 60-L ARB Zero 12V fridge, completing the kitchen space.

The Expedition Edition will debut at The Game Fair in Warwickshire at the end of the month. But while the Expedition Edition follows the AT35 Basecamp as an exhibition vehicle, D-Max buyers can actually build this one into a truck they can drive off the lot. Select UK Isuzu dealers will stock the ARB components, and buyers will be able to purchase the fully accessorized vehicles directly. Isuzu UK says the approved accessories have undergone rigorous testing to meet quality, safety and performance standards set by both Isuzu and ARB.

The D-Max Expedition Edition packs up neatly for nimble off-roading and in-town driving Isuzu UK

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4x4 starts at £34,279 (approx. US$44,075), including delivery fees but before VAT, and Isuzu pieces out the pricing of the Expedition Edition's ARB component set below. For those who prefer the bottom line, the additions punch the price up to £48,009 (US$61,725) before the government dives in for its 20% value added tax.

Full Accessory Price List*

The Isuzu Here's the complete price list of the ARB components Isuzu will be offering through select UK dealerships:

ARB Ascent Hardtop Gullwing Remote Locking £3,097.50

Esperance Roof Tent Hard Shell £2,384.00

ARB Awning with Light Installed 2000mm x 2500mm £364.00

ARB Baserack Awning Bracket Quick Release £96.00

Baserack Bridge Plate Narrow for Roof Top Tent Fitting £82.00

ARB Outback Drawer set with Kitchen and Roller Floor £4,420.00

ARB Fridge Zero 60 Litre 12V DC - 240V £1,012.50

ARB Fridge Zero Tie Down Kit £51.25

Fold Down Anchor Point Kit (Set Of 4) £58.20

ARB Recovery Point Red LHS £260.00

ARB Recovery Point Red RHS £260.00

Tailgate Assist System £271.25

ARB Cargo Draw Organiser Heavy Duty £56.50

ARB Kitchen Bag £51.50

Kitchen Buddy £92.00

ARB Recovery Kit Weekender £125.00

ARB BASERACK Ascent Canopy Kit 1835mm x 1285mm £977.50

ARB Outback Drawer Fridge Cable Guide

*All prices shown are RRP fitted exc. VAT.

Source: Isuzu UK