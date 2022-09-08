400-mile electric Wagoneer S and rugged Recon lead Jeep's EV offensive

Jeep has been talking about going electric, but so far it's released only 4xe hybrids, trailside charging stations and wild, voltage-stuffed Moab concepts. Today it started moving a little money toward its mouth, announcing more specific plans to launch three all-electric models within the next two years. That trio will be topped by a battery-powered Wagoneer promising up to 400 miles of road- and trail-wandering range coupled with a high-performance 600-hp powertrain that can bang out a 0-60 mph as quickly as a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The more rugged Recon, meanwhile, will direct its electric horsepower toward Rubicon Trail-conquering off-road prowess.

If you were hoping all that Magneto concept insanity meant that a Wrangler was going to be the first Jeep to jump into the all-electric pool, get ready to be disappointed. It looks like we'll be waiting a few more years for that ... and almost certainly a few more decades for the trailhead-shuttling autonomous e-Wrangler and accompanying glass glamping pyramid. Jeep's electric initiation will instead be led by a couple of brand-new ground-up EV models and the fully electric Wagoneer.

Codenamed Wagoneer S, the Wagoneer EV will be introduced and put up for preorder in 2023 ahead of a 2024 launch. Jeep has no plans of easing into the electric market with a dull, low-range compliance vehicle, planning instead for a properly capable and premium midsize Wagoneer S with a robust battery range up to 400 miles (644 km) and a 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time of 3.5 seconds. The Wagoneer S is also slated to have 600 hp and the 4WD capability and terrain management of a true Jeep.

The all-electric Wagoneer has will wear a look of its own, complete with LED lighting signature Jeep/Stellantis

That's certainly not as much fun as a 600-hp 400-mile Wrangler BEV with heaps of immediate torque, but we suppose the added price of a high-performance electric powertrain will be more easily absorbed by the premium Wagoneer positioning.

Tilting the Jeep EV lineup more toward that e-Wrangler, the all-new Recon will join the Wagoneer S as one of Jeep's initial BEV debuts next year. A smaller, sportier utility "designed from the ground up to be 100% Jeep 4x4 and 100% zero emission," the stout, little e-UV will include trail-rated capability complete with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management, e-locker axle tech, aggressive off-road tires, skid protection and tow hooks. The Uconnect system will be loaded with off-road trail guides, and a one-touch power sunroof and removable doors and glass will deliver fresh air. No word on range, but Jeep plans to ensure that the Recon can finish the infamous Rubicon Trail with enough battery power to drive back to town and recharge.

Popping the Recon doors and rolling into all-electric off-road adventure Jeep/Stellantis

Both the Recon and Wagoneer S will be global SUVs headed to markets that include Europe and North America. North American production will begin in 2024.

The all-new Jeep Avenger will be designed specifically for Europe, where Jeep plans a more aggressive EV expansion. A sub-Renegade compact crossover for city and highway, the all-electric Avenger targets 250 miles (400 km) of range while providing plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Jeep also plans to give it a little extra ground clearance and improved approach/break-over angles for those looking to do some city-to-mountain adventuring. Jeep brass sum it up as "Jeep brand capability right-sized for the European market."

The Avenger's target range is around 250 miles Jeep/Stellantis

The Avenger will be the first electric Jeep to debut, with a world premiere scheduled for October 17 at the Paris Motor Show and a preorder launch the same day. It will be manufactured in Poland, arriving at dealerships in early 2023. Beyond Europe, it will also find a place in global markets like Japan and South Korea.

Jeep's electrification will proceed more quickly in Europe than in North America. It plans to convert its entire European lineup to BEVs by 2030, at which point it aims for 50 percent of US sales to be all-electric.

Jeep plans to launch a fourth BEV in North America and Europe by 2025. Today's announcement did not provide a model name or details.

Source: Jeep/Stellantis

