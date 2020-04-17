Karma unveils all-electric Revero GTE for 2021 launch

Karma Automotive has announced an expansion to its Revero series with the GTE all-electric model. Visually similar to the beautiful Revero, Revero GTS and GT, the GTE will be the fourth model in the series. It features the company’s new E-Flex Platform and battery technology.

The Karma GTE is expected to have a 200-mile (322-km) or 300-mile (483-km) range per charge, depending on battery choice. Later on, Karma says, a 400-mile (644-km) option will also be available. All GTE models will be 2021 model year vehicles, with release of the car expected in spring (Northern Hemisphere) of 2021.

Karma Automotive is using the GTE to showcase the versatility of its new E-Flex Platform. Already shown in a commercial van concept, the E-Flex Platform is scalable; hence the Revero GTE. The car will also feature Karma’s New Battery Technology, utilizing a unique nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) lithium-ion battery pack ranging from 75 kWh to 100 kWh in the standard models. Battery size for the 400-mile option has not been announced, but should be in the 140 kWh area.

Karma is using the GTE model to showcase the flexibility of its new in-house battery and vehicle platform designs Karma Automotive

The Revero GTE targets a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 3.9 seconds with electronic torque vectoring – no matter the battery option. Charging for the batteries can be managed through a 150-kW fast charger as well as through standard AC at 11 kW. With the former option, the GTE’s 200-mile option can recharge to 80 percent in 30 minutes, and to full overnight with the latter 11-kW option.

The Karma Revero GTE will be built alongside the other Revero models in the company's Moreno Valley, California facility. Initially launching in the US, it will become available in Europe and China by Q4 of 2021.

Source: Karma Automotive

