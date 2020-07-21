Lamborghini dangles a special edition to keep buyers out of showrooms

With 14.3 million confirmed cases logged by the WHO, and more than 600,000 deaths, as well as widespread lockdowns, alien masks and growing levels of civic distrust, coronavirus has left an indelible mark on the world in 2020. Luckily, Lamborghini has stepped up its remote shopping experience so that supercar buyers can still personalize their Lambos from the comfort of their own homes, instead of driving around in stock Aventadors like common folk or going into dealerships and propagating the plague.

The company's new virtual Ad Personam studio consultation allows you to video call in to your two-hour personalization meeting with the Lamborghini team, who will have the relevant model up on display for you as you talk through paint, trims, seats and other bits and pieces that will make your new car the most special snowflake in the valet parking lot.

To celebrate this marvelous step forward for humanity, Lamborghini has announced a new special edition: the Aventador SVJ Xago, only available for a lucky 10 customers who "specify their Aventadors virtually." That's right, a special edition to encourage people to stay out of the showroom.

Won't somebody think of the supercar buyers? Well, Lamborghini did Lamborghini

These 10 brave captains of industry, ordering trouserless from their sofas, will get a "specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect" down the side of their cars, "inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the north pole on the planet Saturn and the strength of the hexagon in nature." Wow. The seats will likewise be festooned with hexagonal patterns, it'll have gloss black Nireo rims, no two paint jobs will be the same, and each car will be individually numbered, allowing these buyers to claim their rightful place in the history books alongside other people who bought things online.

One interesting thing to note is that more than half of the Lamborghinis sold today are customized in some way using the Ad Personam service. By our calculations, that means the ones that are left bone stock are actually a touch less common than the ones that aren't. We don't know what to do with this information.

Source: Lamborghini