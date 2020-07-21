© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Lamborghini dangles a special edition to keep buyers out of showrooms

By Loz Blain
July 20, 2020
Lamborghini dangles a special ...
The Aventador SVJ Xago is a special-edition supercar designed to get people to personalize their cars online instead of going into a dealership
The Aventador SVJ Xago is a special-edition supercar designed to get people to personalize their cars online instead of going into a dealership
View 13 Images
Hexagons on the sides! Hexagons on the seats!
1/13
Hexagons on the sides! Hexagons on the seats!
Do I see hexagons? Yes I do!
2/13
Do I see hexagons? Yes I do!
The Aventador SVJ Xago will only available for a lucky 10
3/13
The Aventador SVJ Xago will only available for a lucky 10
Special gloss black Nireo Ad Personam wheels
4/13
Special gloss black Nireo Ad Personam wheels
Personally I think this aspect needs some more hexagons
5/13
Personally I think this aspect needs some more hexagons
Only 10 Aventador SVJ Xagos will be made, each with a numbered plaque
6/13
Only 10 Aventador SVJ Xagos will be made, each with a numbered plaque
Can we admit we mainly ran this story because we like pictures of Lambos?
7/13
Can we admit we mainly ran this story because we like pictures of Lambos?
Won't somebody think of the supercar buyers? Well, Lamborghini did
8/13
Won't somebody think of the supercar buyers? Well, Lamborghini did
The Aventador SVJ Xago is a special-edition supercar designed to get people to personalize their cars online instead of going into a dealership
9/13
The Aventador SVJ Xago is a special-edition supercar designed to get people to personalize their cars online instead of going into a dealership
Yes, supercar buyers go into rooms like this and inspect spools of thread to make sure the curtains match the carpets
10/13
Yes, supercar buyers go into rooms like this and inspect spools of thread to make sure the curtains match the carpets
Buyers of the Aventador SVJ Xago won't need to make their way to the Lambo showroom
11/13
Buyers of the Aventador SVJ Xago won't need to make their way to the Lambo showroom
All this could be yours – online
12/13
All this could be yours – online
Some seats on offer with the Aventador SVJ Xago
13/13
Some seats on offer with the Aventador SVJ Xago
View gallery - 13 images

With 14.3 million confirmed cases logged by the WHO, and more than 600,000 deaths, as well as widespread lockdowns, alien masks and growing levels of civic distrust, coronavirus has left an indelible mark on the world in 2020. Luckily, Lamborghini has stepped up its remote shopping experience so that supercar buyers can still personalize their Lambos from the comfort of their own homes, instead of driving around in stock Aventadors like common folk or going into dealerships and propagating the plague.

The company's new virtual Ad Personam studio consultation allows you to video call in to your two-hour personalization meeting with the Lamborghini team, who will have the relevant model up on display for you as you talk through paint, trims, seats and other bits and pieces that will make your new car the most special snowflake in the valet parking lot.

To celebrate this marvelous step forward for humanity, Lamborghini has announced a new special edition: the Aventador SVJ Xago, only available for a lucky 10 customers who "specify their Aventadors virtually." That's right, a special edition to encourage people to stay out of the showroom.

Won't somebody think of the supercar buyers? Well, Lamborghini did
Won't somebody think of the supercar buyers? Well, Lamborghini did

These 10 brave captains of industry, ordering trouserless from their sofas, will get a "specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect" down the side of their cars, "inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the north pole on the planet Saturn and the strength of the hexagon in nature." Wow. The seats will likewise be festooned with hexagonal patterns, it'll have gloss black Nireo rims, no two paint jobs will be the same, and each car will be individually numbered, allowing these buyers to claim their rightful place in the history books alongside other people who bought things online.

One interesting thing to note is that more than half of the Lamborghinis sold today are customized in some way using the Ad Personam service. By our calculations, that means the ones that are left bone stock are actually a touch less common than the ones that aren't. We don't know what to do with this information.

Source: Lamborghini

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

AutomotiveLamborghiniSupercars
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More