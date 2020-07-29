Lamborghini unveils limited-edition, track-only Essenza SCV12 hypercar

Lamborghini has announced a limited-edition hypercar for track use. The Essenza SCV12 will have a production run of just 40 units, all powered by the most powerful V12 Lambo has ever produced.

The naturally aspirated V12 powering the Essenza produces over 830 horsepower (619 kW), some of that coming from the RAM air effect during high speed movement. Essentially, the fast forward movement of the car helps force air into the engine, which in turn produces more power to maintain speed or accelerate.

The engine's power runs through an X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox that is structurally a part of the car's chassis. The Essenza SCV12's rear wheels are driven at a power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp (1.24 kW) per kilogram. Weight reduction in the vehicle includes a new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis, which acts as a roll cage. Other elements such as magnesium wheels aid in weight reduction.

Air scoops in the hood of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 split hot and cold air, pushing cold air up towards the roof scoop Lamborghini

The Essenza is the first GT car developed to respect FIA racing prototype safety rules. Its rear push-rod suspension is installed directly on the car's gearbox, and its Brembo Motorsport brake discs and calipers are engineered for its light weight and high speeds. "Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12 naturally aspirated engine, the symbol of our brand since 1963," says Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

Aerodynamics for the Essenza were designed as a direct result of things learned from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse GT race experience. The result are higher downforce levels than those found on a 1,200-kg GT3 car at 250 km/h (2,645 lb at 155 mph). This downforce comes thanks to several aero designs in the SCV12's bodywork, including front air intakes and front and rear aero splitters and fins.

Two front air scoops on the hood are split by a central rib similar to the design found on Lamborghini's Huracan race cars. This separates the hot airflow out of the radiator and pushes cold air up to the rooftop scoop. Side scoops, marked with side-sill-mounted vertical fins, pull air for the engine and gearbox. A double-profile adjustable rear wing finishes the aerodynamics and air management for the Essenza.

Lamborghini specifically designed the steering wheel in the Essenza SCV12 from an F1 racer Lamborghini

Design work for the new Lamborghini was undertaken by Centro Stile, the in-house design works for racing cars under Lambo's Squadra Corse group. Bodywork on the SCV12 is in three elements, each of which can be removed and replaced during pit stops as necessary. Livery for the car includes exclusive Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss and Arancio California colors, which are accented by logos from Lamborghini's race partners Pertamina, Pirelli, and Roger Dubuis.

Buyers for the Lamborghini Essenza get access to special benefits and programs. These include a program to drive their new hypercar on some of the most prestigious circuits in the world, as well as storage service in a hangar located in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Each car in that hangar has a personalized garage that includes web cams for 24/7 surveillance and virtual access. Athletic training programs similar to those followed by official Lamborghini racing drivers will also be available to SCV12 owners in the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab, in the facility where the cars are housed.

The track calendar for the Essenza begins in 2021 with "arrive and drive" events to be held at numerous FIA Grade 1 homologated circuits. Tutorship will be given by five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro and factory Lamborghini driver Marco Mapelli.

Lamborghini has not released pricing or other information for the Essenza SCV12. Suffice it to say, if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably can't afford it.

Source: Lamborghini