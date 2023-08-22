Lanzador concept provides a peek at Lamborghini's all-electric future

Lamborghini has dabbled in gas/electric hybrids in the past, but its all-electric offerings have been few and far between. The Italian automaker unveiled one such vehicle late last week, however, in the form of the Lanzador concept.

Showcased at Monterey Car Week, the high ground-clearance 2+2-seater represents a new vehicle segment that Lamborghini calls the Ultra GT.

The all-wheel-drive car is propelled by two high specific power electric motors – one on each axle – delivering a peak power of over 1 megawatt. Those motors are in turn powered by "a new generation high-performance battery" which is claimed to ensure a long range.

The Lanzador's active aerodynamics system includes air intakes that open and close as required Lamborghini

The dual-motor arrangement allows for a precise torque distribution system, in which a control element calculates the necessary or desired torque for each axle individually within milliseconds. Combined with a Wheelspeed Control system, which regulates the power and force at each individual wheel, this setup results in enhanced cornering performance and other driving dynamics.

Further boosting that performance is a steerable rear axle and an air suspension system which optimally tune themselves to every road situation. That said, the driver can also manually tweak the Lanzador's behavior to their own unique preferences, via controls on the steering wheel.

An active aerodynamics system additionally boosts both range and performance by increasing downforce for higher cornering speeds while also reducing wind resistance at high cruising speeds. A trunk sits below the hood in front, while a rear luggage compartment is accessed via a large glass tailgate.

The Lanzador seats two people in front and another two in the rear Lamborghini

In keeping with the whole "electric cars are eco-friendly" thing, the Lanzador additionally packs in green features such as Merino (as opposed to synthetic) wool and sustainably tanned leather upholstery, recycled plastic in non-visible applications such as the seat foam, and even the use of regenerated carbon fiber in the center console and door panels.

And finally, while the Lanzador itself is a concept, it does reportedly "give an insight into the series model to be built from 2028." That model will be manufactured at the company's Sant'Agata Bolognese facility, which will be expanded to facilitate its production.

Source: Lamborghini

