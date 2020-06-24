© 2020 New Atlas
Video: Spine-tingling audio from the upcoming 830-hp Lamborghini SCV12

By Loz Blain
June 23, 2020
Customers get an advanced driver training program as part of the deal, with full tech support from the Squadra Corse pit crew
View 7 Images
A huge rear wing and diffusers add beefy downforce at the rear
Camouflage paint hides the final shape of the SCV12, but it's clear it doesn't stray too far from the winning Lambo formula
Magnesium wheels and Pirelli tires
More downforce than a GT3 race car, thanks to huge front splitters, the rear wing, side flicks, dirty big diffusers and other touches
Set for a full launch in the coming months
A track-only special with a roaring, naturally-aspirated V12 soundtrack
Customers get an advanced driver training program as part of the deal, with full tech support from the Squadra Corse pit crew
Set for a full debut in the coming months, the SCV12 is Lamborghini's latest track-ony "hypercar" from the company's Squadra Corse race division. At 830 horsepower, it falls short of our arbitrary 1,000 hp hypercar cutoff point, but it's still more than the 750 you're allowed in the Le Mans hypercar category, and since there's no official appellation committee to review these things, Lambo's free to call it whatever they like.

One thing's for sure, it'll be a monster. The SCV12's screaming V12 engine is naturally aspirated, and without turbos to deaden the sound, or a hybrid electric system doing part of the work, the howl out of its fat twin exhausts is absolutely spine-tingling, as you'll experience in the video below.

It'll be lightweight, thanks to a full carbon fiber chassis developed specifically for this program, and the six-speed sequential gearbox has become a stressed element in the frame, with the rear suspension connecting directly to it. The wheels are lightweight magnesium jobs, and the tires will be by Pirelli.

Like many squillion-dollar track specials, a ton of time and effort has been put into its aerodynamics, with downforce front and center and lap time tenths the focus. Huge double hood scoops force extra air into the engine's ram air intakes. An ankle-assaulting splitter protrudes merrily from the front, side "flicks" add downforce near the front wheels, vertical fins on the sides increase aerodynamic efficiency, and a huge rear wing pushes down at the back, as the huge underbody diffusers suck the car downward as well.

The result, says Lamborghini, is a downforce figure at speed that's higher than a GT3 racer, so you can expect it to stick the fast corners. Buyers will get a series of advanced training sessions thrown in with the car, with five time Le Mans-winner Emanuele Pirro showing them the ropes and a Squadra Corse pit crew on hand to twirl such spanners as need twirling between sessions.

Please don't leave this page without watching the short video below. We're all-in on an electric future, but the crazed roar of this thing at full throttle is enough to make any petrolhead's blood pump just that bit faster.

Limited-edition Hyper Car: Lamborghini SCV12

Source: Lamborghini

