Land Rover Defender 400e plug-in brings 85 mpg and electric low range

By C.C. Weiss
September 09, 2020
Land Rover Defender 400e plug-...
The new Land Rover Defender 400e takes just 30 minutes to charge to 80 percent when hooked up to a 50-kW fast charger
Land Rover adds a plug-in hybrid Defender for the 2021 model year
The Defender offers 27 miles of all-electric driving
With two power plants, the Defender 400e is designed to get far, far away from city limits
The Defender 400e has nearly 400 hp on tap
The Defender 400e is designed to be every bit as capable as its ICE-powered Defender siblings
Getting filthy with the all-new Land Rover Defender 400e
The 400e headlines new additions to the 2021 Defender lineup
The infotainment system offers clear battery info
Infotainment system battery info
The new Defender 400e comes with a Mode 2 charging cable
The new Land Rover Defender 400e takes just 30 minutes to charge to 80 percent when hooked up to a 50-kW fast charger
Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in 4x4? Land Rover has an answer for that. A few days after Jeep veered its plug-in hybrid tech deeper off-road, Land Rover has joined it at base camp with a plug-in off-roader all its own, the new Defender 400e. Available on the longer-wheelbase four-door Defender 110, the 400e tops the 2021 Defender range not only in efficiency but also in power. It also uses its electrified tech toward ensuring that the Defender continues to live up to its billing as the most capable Land Rover ever.

The 400e combines output from a 296-hp 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and 141-hp electric motor, both mounted up front. The resulting hybrid-electric 4x4 drive system splits engine/motor output via three different modes. "EV Mode" offers up to 27 miles (43 km) of all-electric driving; "Save" mode relies on the engine while reserving battery power for later; and "Parallel Hybrid" mode combines output from both engine and motor.

The engine + motor combine for up to 398 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. With a pure-electric low range and 100 percent e-torque available from 0 rpm, the electrified powertrain boosts low-speed off-road maneuvering capability. The 400e can also run 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds, topping out at 130 mph (209 km/h).

The 400e's 19.2-kWh lithium-ion battery comes mounted low in the rear of the vehicle, conserving interior space. Land Rover estimates fuel economy at 85.3 mpg (3.3L/100 km) and CO2 emissions at 74 g/km. The included Mode 3 cable offers charging times as quick as two hours to 80 percent charged, while a Mode 2 capable is available separately for slower overnight charging. Using a 50-kW fast charger, the 400e battery hits the 80 percent mark in 30 minutes.

Long story short, the Defender 400e promises to capitalize on its plug-in powertrain to travel far and deep into wild spaces, leaving those spaces a little cleaner as it goes. It'll also offer unique electric off-roading attributes when tackling obstacles along the way. Towing is rated at 6,600 lb (3,000 kg), while dynamic roof capacity lists in at 370 lb (168 kg).

The Defender 400e will come standard with electronic air suspension, 20-in alloy wheels and an electric charging point on the left side. It'll be available in five- and six-seat Defender 110 configurations. For now, it appears to be aimed at the European market, and there's no mention of it on Land Rover's US site.

The 400e headlines a list of 2021 Defender updates that also includes a new Ingenium inline-six diesel engine option with mild-hybrid technology, new intelligent all-wheel drive, and new X-Dynamic aesthetics package.

Source: Land Rover

