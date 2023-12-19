© 2023 New Atlas
LG's new transparent car antenna is part of the windshield

By Ben Coxworth
December 19, 2023
LG's new transparent car antenna is part of the windshield
Among other things, the new antenna could allow connected vehicles to be significantly more aerodynamic
Among other things, the new antenna could allow connected vehicles to be significantly more aerodynamic
Among other things, the new antenna could allow connected vehicles to be significantly more aerodynamic
Among other things, the new antenna could allow connected vehicles to be significantly more aerodynamic

Today's internet- and cellular-connected cars require antennas more than ever, but working the devices into vehicles' bodies limits the design possibilities. LG is out to change that, with a windshield-integrated transparent antenna.

Developed in partnership with French glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the antenna consists of two connected strips of clear film. These are located at the top edge of the windshield or on the glass sunroof (if there is one). They can be applied to the surface of the glass, or incorporated right into it.

Although we're still waiting to hear back about how the antenna actually works, a press release states that the device features "more than 80 of LG’s patented innovations, including the design capability to make antenna patterns transparent and transparent electrode technology."

Whatever it's made up of, the antenna is claimed to reliably receive 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, radio broadcast and satellite signals, the latter including GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System).

The transparent antenna technology will be officially unveiled next month at CES in Las Vegas.

Source: LG

