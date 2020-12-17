Lordstown teams with Camping World on electric RVs and services

We've seen a handful of European electric motorhomes, camping trailers and camper vans pop up in recent years, but the United States still lags well behind. That's set to change in the near future, as products like the Rivian R1T overland pickup and Tesla Cybercamper make their way to market, promising better driving ranges than any e-RV currently out there. Another electric truck maker is throwing its hat into the future electric camper market, as Lordstown Motors teams with American RV retail giant Camping World to develop electric RVs. The newly announced partnership will also see Camping World's growing network of service and collision centers become Lordstown service centers, making electric truck ownership more convenient.

Camping World chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis and Lordstown CEO Steve Burns made their company partnership public at a joint press conference held at Lordstown's Ohio headquarters on Tuesday. The initial phase will see Lordstown move quickly to secure a robust service and support infrastructure for its Endurance electric full-size pickup and future vehicles by leveraging Camping World's growing nationwide network of 170 service and collision centers, 24/7 tech hotline and Good Sam's Roadside Assistance program. Also mentioned is the possibility of installing Good Sam charging stations at Camping World locations.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns with the Endurance pickup Lordstown Motors

Lordstown will take the lead in integrating its technology and service protocols into Camping World's network, including developing a comprehensive parts network. The company also plans to install its own independently operated service centers in high-traffic areas.

Moving forward from there, Lordstown and Camping World are also planning to work together on launching the market's first high-volume electric RV (eRV). They haven't announced any details just yet about what that vehicle could look like, but a Class C motorhome seems like it could fit the bill of a "high-volume" RV that could be built atop a full-size electric truck platform.

Lordstown and Camping World also plan to explore the possibility of a travel trailer with a lithium battery pack large enough to eliminate the need for a gas generator. That doesn't sound quite as ambitious as electrified trailers that also eliminate LPG tanks and run entirely on battery power, or those that use their automotive-grade battery pack to power a drive motor to assist the tow vehicle, but it's definitely a move toward the electrified camping trailer era.

Lordstown gives the Endurance a traditional pickup silhouette but with a little more flair Lordstown Motors

"I’m excited about the first-to-market opportunities this partnership affords us," Lordstown's Steve Burns sums up.

Before any of those plans come to fruition, Lordstown will need to get the US$52,500 Endurance pickup to market. Launch is planned for the second half of 2021.

Source: Lordstown Motors