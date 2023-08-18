© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Limited-run Type 66 is the 1970s Can-Am race car Lotus never made

By Ben Coxworth
August 18, 2023
Limited-run Type 66 is the 1970s Can-Am race car Lotus never made
The Type 66 was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in California
The Type 66 was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in California
View 5 Images
Performance specs have yet to be announced
1/5
Performance specs have yet to be announced
A new front wing channels air from the front of the vehicle, through and underneath its rear wings
2/5
A new front wing channels air from the front of the vehicle, through and underneath its rear wings
The Type 66 was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in California
3/5
The Type 66 was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in California
The Type 66 features a modernized driver compartment
4/5
The Type 66 features a modernized driver compartment
The Type 66 is powered by a mid-mounted V8 push-rod engine
5/5
The Type 66 is powered by a mid-mounted V8 push-rod engine
View gallery - 5 images

Fifty-three years ago, Lotus founder Colin Chapman set out to discover how Lotus design principles could be applied to a Can-Am Series race car. The long-time-coming result is a V8 known as the Type 66 – and only 10 of them are being built.

Chapman assigned the design task to Team Lotus draughtsman Geoff Ferris, who was already focussing his efforts on Formula 1 cars. The Type 66 therefore never progressed beyond technical drawings and scale models. Now, in honor of Lotus' 75th anniversary, a limited run of actual, physical Type 66's are being made for deep-pocketed buyers – and no, they won't be street-legal.

Presented this week at the The Quail motorsport gathering in Monterey, California, the first of the cars sports the red, white and gold color scheme which adorned Lotus race cars in the early 1970s.

It's powered by a "period-representative" mid-mounted V8 push-rod engine, which produces over 830 bhp at 8,800 rpm. The car's chassis is also a nod to the past, featuring retro-70s aluminum sections, bonded joints, and aluminum honeycomb panels. That said, not everything about the Type 66 is old-school.

Performance specs have yet to be announced
Performance specs have yet to be announced

In order to meet modern safety standards – and to otherwise just improve the car – modern features include a carbon fiber main body; an inboard fuel cell; an EPASS motorsport power steering column; a sequential racing gearbox (with reverse); a race ABS braking system; an anti-stall multi-plate clutch; and a fixed rollover bar.

The 66 also sports a modern forged aluminum crank, rod and pistons, which generate over 746 Nm (550 lb ft) of torque at 7,400 rpm. There's also a new front wing that channels air from the front of the vehicle, through and underneath its rear wings. This setup generates more downforce than the vehicle’s total weight at full speed.

The Type 66 features a modernized driver compartment
The Type 66 features a modernized driver compartment

"We are incredibly proud to have completed such a unique project, and one that Colin Chapman was personally involved in," said Lotus design director, Russell Carr. "This is not a re-edition or a restomod, but a completely new breed of Lotus – a commitment that our past glories will continue to be reflected in our future."

If you'd like a Type 66 of your own, you'd better start saving now. Each car will sell for over £1 million (US$1,273,520).

Source: Lotus

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveRetroLotustrack racermonterey car week 2023
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!