Lunaz 300-mile electric drive sparks new life into classic Rolls-Royces
To ensure that future generations never want for the timeless style of generations past, Lunaz has launched ahead with its all-electric Rolls-Royce restomods. Rarely are we surprised these days at classic cars electrified to modern-day standards, but the proposition of packing all-electric power below the hulking, voluptously-flanked bodies of 1960s-era Rolls-Royces was quite unexpected. The all-electric Rolls-Royce Phantom V is more than just a showpiece, packing enough power and range for practical on-road touring, whether driven by its owner or their personal chauffeur.
We saw a sneak peek of Lunaz's past-reviving electric future last October, and last week the company announced the official start of production on 30 planned fully electrified Rolls-Royce restomods. The models will include classic Phantoms and Silver Clouds in various body styles, from four-door limousines to drophead coupes.
Number one of 30 is a thoroughly modernized 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V. The painstaking process behind this car, as well as all of Lunaz's builds, includes weighing each corner of the car to calculate a precise weight distribution, pulling out the old engine, transmission and accompany parts, 3D-scanning the vehicle in its entirety and stripping it down to the bare metal, then fully building back it back up with its all-new e-drive, throttle-by-wire and accompanying hardware and software, and carefully adding in other subtly integrated modern conveniences while restoring original parts.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom V powertrain relies on a large 120-kWh battery pack to push the monstrous four-door eight-seater up to more than 300 miles (483 km) per charge, a figure we'd have to see confirmed a few times before viewing it without stern skepticism. When it does run out of battery power, the Phantom V can be recharged at home or country estate with rapid charging. The braking, suspension and steering hardware are all upgraded to create a properly cohesive ride befitting of an ultra-premium restomod.
Lunaz finishes the exterior off with a contemporary two-tone paint job. Splitting the "Midland" and "Cinereous" grays is a feature line hand-painted in a pink that ties in with the car phone specified by a previous owner for inside the rear passenger compartment. That phone has been restored and updated with the latest cellular and privacy encryption technology to move forward as a functional piece of automotive memorabilia.
The careful melding of period-correct and modern appointments continues thorough the coach doors. The company carefully restores the original wood trim and adds a smooth satin finish, accenting it with rose gold inlays. The switchgear up front has been repurposed for controlling the cutting-edge electric powertrain, and the instruments subtly updated for conveying battery information.
Lunaz adds in a modern infotainment system with navigation, along with dual-zone audio and modern climate control. Also included are two rear displays for passenger entertainment and a bar area custom-built around the client's preferred brand of tequila. The car seats up to eight people on front and rear benches and two occasional seats.
The Lunaz Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at £500,000 (approx. US$655,000), and Lunaz calls it the only purpose-built chauffeur-driven electric car in the world. For those who might need to spare a little expense on their electrified Rolls-Royces, the Silver Cloud starts at £350,000 (US$460,000) with a smaller 80-kWh battery pack that Lunaz labels with the same estimated ~300 miles of range.
Source: Lunaz
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.