Ultra-exclusive S650 Night Edition is the new top of the Maybach range

By Loz Blain
June 09, 2020
Slap 40 grand on top of a standard Maybach S 650, and you can get yourself one of 15 Night Edition specials
Shadow “smoked” 20-inch Maybach forged wheels
The smallest spoiler in Christendom: a tiny wedge of carbon about the width of three popsicle sticks
Carbon accents and Night Edition badges in the cockpit
The driver's seat is a bit fancy
Enjoy that strip of carbon because it'll cost you 40 grand
Those LED highlights can be tuned to 64 different colors
Slap 40 grand on top of a standard Maybach S 650, and you can get yourself one of 15 Night Edition specials
Looks remarkably similar to the regular S 650 Maybach
The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition is here, and you can't have one. Only 15 of these ultra-exclusive luxury sedans will be built, fitted with monstrous 6-liter V12 engines and beaten heavily with the luxury stick.

That twin-turbo V12, unchanged from the non-Night-Edition S 650, is tuned for a supercar-like 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, but the sumptuous bulk of this thing holds the sprint time back to a brisk but unthreatening 4.6 seconds from 0-60 mph (0-98 km/h).

For a car that's destined to spend most of its life in chauffeur service, it sure looks like it'll handle the bends nicely. A camera scans the road ahead, tracking bumps and dips to prepare the "Magic Body Control" suspension's ability to counteract them. It leans proactively into corners, both for added stability and to give the occupants a comfier ride.

The seats, as you'd expect, are the kinds of things you normally need to put coins into at an airport; they recline to 43 degrees, with powered calf rests, and there are built-in massage systems as well as entertainment consoles in the rear. You can choose between 64 colors of ambient LED lighting

The driver's seat is a bit fancy
So how do we tell it from the US$202,550 standard edition S 650, which itself is an upgrade to the S-class Mercedes-Benz that starts at US$94,250? Well, there are some bits of carbon trim in the front and rear of the cabin, "smoked" 20-inch forged rims, Night Edition badges around the place, special floor mats, and a hilariously tiny strip of carbon on the lid of the trunk as a spoiler. Seriously, look at this thing. Do you think you'll be able to handle all that downforce?

The smallest spoiler in Christendom: a tiny wedge of carbon about the width of three popsicle sticks
These accoutrements only cost you an extra $40,400, for a retail price starting at $242,950. A bargain at twice the price, you couldn't buy the materials for that! Fifteen of these chariots are now on sale at Maybach dealers across the United States, which is the only country where you'll find them. We doubt readers in other regions will shed too much of a tear over that.

Source: Mercedes-Maybach

