Meyers Manx reworks electric dune buggy as retro-modern NEV

Around this time last year, Meyers Manx introduced an electric version of its iconic dune buggy at the Quail. Now the company has returned to Monterey Car Week with a tamed version designed for leisurely jaunts around the neighborhood or tourist spots.

The Resorter has been developed alongside the upcoming Manx 2.0 electric dune buggy – and shares a number of key components – though it will drive as a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) so its dual motors have been electronically limited to 25 mph (32 km/h).

Meyers Manx is keeping fairly tight-lipped about other performance figures at the moment, only teasing that the vehicle will boast "class-leading torque, range and acceleration."

Regenerative braking will feed energy back into the Li-ion pouch-cell batteries though, the aluminum monocoque chassis rocks typically Manx-style bodywork, there's bench seating for two at the back and bucket seats for driver and passenger up front.

The Resorter NEV goes nose to nose with an original Meyers Manx Roadster 3 Meyers Manx/Michael Potiker

A detachable canopy offers some shade from the sun or protection from an unexpected downpour, and though the display model at Pebble Beach rolled without doors, side or rear windows, Meyers Manx is intending to add zip-down window doors to the package closer to launch.

As such, there's AC and heating inside plus an "intuitive smart dash." The windshield can also fold down to enjoy a breeze in your face, the driver will benefit from power steering, while LED lighting is cooked in for after-dark motoring.

Four-wheel independent wishbone suspension should help absorb uneven terrain if the adventure heads off road on those rugged wheels – though it's clearly expected to be a jack of all transport trades, with the company also highlighting the potential for hitching a trailer when shuttling tourists around sunny resorts.

Meyers Manx hasn't shared any production timetable as yet, but is inviting folks to lay down a US$500 deposit against a base price tag of $49,000. Pricing for the Manx 2.0 has also been revealed, which starts at $74,000.

Source: Meyers Manx