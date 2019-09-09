© 2019 New Atlas
The Multifunctional Car is the cutest little camper van in all of Düsseldorf

By C.C. Weiss
September 09, 2019
Europe loves its small cars, and it loves its small campers. There were a number of sub-5-m (16.4-ft) mini-campervans on show at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, and the one that really caught our attention was the Multifunctional Car. Not a fancy name but an informative one, the MFC effectively puts three Cs into one vehicle, serving as a camper, car and cargo van. Helping it along are innovative solutions like fully removable camper modules, floor rails and an available slide-out bumper drawer.

Even without the bright contrast roof and trim, the Multifunctional Car would have stood out at the Caravan Salon. In a show focused much more on larger Fiat Ducato-based camper vans, the little Doblo certainly catches the eye, its small size, stance and protruding hood looking more car-like than larger vans. This one is a Doblo Maxi, measuring 476 cm (187 in) in length and 200 cm (79 in) in height. Multifunctional Car offers it in 94-, 103- and 118-hp 1.6-liter Multijet flavors.

Multipurpose vans with removable/stowable kitchens are all the rage right now, Hymer's Crosscamp and Volkswagen's refreshed California Beach recently joining others like the Pössl Campster. Often these vans include permanent camper furniture, limiting their cargo capacity. The MFC, however, is all modular, allowing owners to strip it right down to the flat 150 x 220-cm (59 x 87-in) floor and bare wheel wells. The floor rails can then be used to tie cargo down if needed, and MFC also offers a safety net to keep cargo contained behind the driver and passenger seats.

As far as camping, MFC packs in several modules to turn the ordinary Doblo into a mini-camper van for four people. The pop-up sleeper roof is the only permanently installed piece of camper equipment, offering a 185 x 111-cm (73 x 44-in) bed for two. The folding 200 x 105-cm (79 x 41-in) bed in the cabin offers an additional two berths.

The other primary component of the MFC camper van is the kitchen, which splits down into separate cooking and refrigerator modules. The cooking block includes a sink and single-burner stove, housing 10-L fresh and waste water tanks and a gas tank. MFC also offers legs for the kitchen so it can be used outdoors. The separate refrigerator module comes with a small 18-L fridge and storage space. A removable table top attaches to the side of the stove module to create an indoor dining room or outdoor work table.

Behind the refrigerator, MFC places a tall wardrobe with a hanging organizer bag that includes a removable messenger bag. Like the kitchen modules, the wardrobe installs and removes via the floor rails.

Luggage slides below the folding bed frame in the rear of the van. For those who require more storage, MFC also offers available storage drawers below the second-row seats and a clever slide-out bumper drawer that includes a step-on cover for getting up into the van. Other options include a diesel heater, roof crossbars and an awning.

MFC provides everything you need in an effective, little camper, but without having any of the permanent fixtures that change the nature of the van itself. Camp one weekend, haul furniture the next and use it as a four-seat daily driver between.

Looking at the roads around Düsseldorf, it's not hard to see why there's a market for multipurpose mini-campervans. As we walked down one narrow roadway, we tried imagining a US-style heavy-duty pickup lugging a fifth-wheel trailer ... and the sheer carnage and wreckage that would surely ensue. An MFC-style vehicle commutes easily down these alley-like roadways and provides everyday usability.

MFC initially introduced the Multifunctional Car concept in 2015 and gave it a full, colorful refresh this year. It offers two versions, each based on the Doblo Maxi. The "M" model has two rear seats and a driver-side kitchen and wardrobe. The "sM" model features a rear load area kitchen behind three rear seats. The M model comes with a longer list of features, including a 75-Ah 12-V battery, electric water pump, LED lighting and swivel driver cab seats. It starts at €35,490 (approx. US$39,175), while the sM starts at €27,900 ($30,800).

Source: Multifunctional Car

