Mitsubishi creates inflatable pickup camper for outdoors lovers

In our experience touring German RV shows like CMT and Abenteuer & Allrad, German pickup campers and adventure rigs tend to be built on Toyota Hiluxes and Land Cruisers, VW Amaroks, Ford Rangers and even Mercedes X-Classes. We haven't noticed many Mitsubishi L200s in that group, but Mitsubishi Motors Germany is fixing to change that. The company this month announced several different packages and accessories for campers and hunters, and the resulting L200 expedition trucks are the type of builds that are usually just one-off concepts. Only this time, they're conveniently available through dealerships.

For its overland pickup camper, Mitsubishi fills out the L200'S bed with a rather large slide-out kitchen system that includes a Primus portable gas stove, collapsible sink basin, submersible water pump, 12-L water canister, 12-V connection and cutlery drawer. The full kit retails for €3,600 (approx. US$4,225), and a driver-side cabinet with plenty of space is also available, as are a fridge, outdoor shower and solar charging hardware. The €1,950 lockable bed cap with side hatch covers all that equipment to help keep it secure.

Primus stove and !@-L water supply with pump Mitsubishi Motors Deutschland

Unlike some pickup toppers available in Germany, Mitsubishi's bed cap does not have a pop-up roof or sleeping accommodations but does serve as a platform for a roof-top tent (RTT). Mitsubishi offers two GentleTent inflatable RTT options. The basic GT Roof pictured on the truck at the top sleeps two people.

The big, sassy blond mullet below is GentleTent's GT Pickup camper, which goes beyond mere roof-top tent, extending side fabric around the bed to create an interior living area. Buyers will get the full effect by using the GT Roof separate from the slide-out kitchen, so they can access the space inside the bed tent. Mitsubishi sells the GT Pickup for €3,411, and the inflatable camper sleeps two to three people.

Mitsubishi L200 with GT Pickup inflatable tent camper Mitsubishi Motors Deutschland

In addition to simplified inflatable set-up, GentleTent's tents pack small and weigh considerably less than hard-framed RTTs. The GT Roof weighs 55 lb (25 kg), as listed by GentleTent, the Pickup 60 kg (27 kg).

For the outdoors set that prefers hunting their food rather than standing behind the tailgate cooking it, Mitsubishi has a Hunter package to fill the pickup bed out with a gun drawer, dog cage, and game tub with loading ramp. Also included is a water supply with hand sprayer for clean-up and area lights for after sunset. This kit costs €4,416, and a game hoist is also available separately.

The gun drawer keeps firearms secure, while the dog crate keeps a hunting companion safe and secure Mitsubishi Motors Deutschland

Mitsubishi pictures all packages and accessories on the L200 double cab, which starts just under €32,750 and comes powered by a 148-hp 2.2-liter diesel engine. Switchable 4WD with locking rear differential also comes standard.

Mitsubishi's new offerings remind us of the a la carte accessories highlighted on SEMA builds like last year's Ford Attainable Adventure, albeit rolled into a nice, neat package truck buyers can buy at participating Mitsubishi dealers around Germany.

Source: Mitsubishi Germany