Mitsubishi shows off electric micro-camper and Delica overlander

Van life and pursuit of leisure are shaping up to be major themes at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon. Nissan rolled these themes into a pair of Caravan concepts it has already previewed, and now Mitsubishi shows its own take on the concepts. A clear highlight among Mitsubishi's Tokyo fleet, the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style packs the cleanliness and convenience of electric camping into a tiny kei camper. The Delica D:5 Tough x Tough, meanwhile, shows the vision of a small but capable all-terrain adventure van.

The new B-Leisure Style concept makes a simple solo camper out of the Japanese-market Minicab-MiEV, a cabover-style commercial kei van that offers up to 94 miles (150 km) of range with its largest 16-kWh battery pack. That's not exactly worldly exploration-level range, but it's enough for an overnight trip to a local park or fishing hole.

And limiting ambitions to short, local trips should prove just fine because the 134-in-long (340-cm) van doesn't appear like somewhere you'd want to stay indefinitely. Mitsubishi takes advantage of the clear, flat load area floor by adding a low table, rug and chair to the interior, configured for both work and leisure. A cot serves as the bed, and an outdoor awning provides shade for the camping table. The concept also carries a rack atop an ivory roof that contrasts with its moss-green body, providing space for luggage or sports gear.

While the hypothetical B-Leisure Style driver would want to be mindful about battery power and remaining range, the concept does include the MiEV Power Box, which taps into the onboard battery to power electronics and appliances. Campers could use it for camping accessories like coffeemakers or blenders and for productivity purposes like laptops or tablets.

The D:5 Tough x Tough is an overland camping rig concept with interior and rooftop camping Mitsubishi

The 189-in-long (480-cm) Delica D:5 isn't quite as tiny and clean-running as the Minicab-MiEV, but the SUV-inspired minivan is a popular camper base vehicle prized for its small, versatile packaging and available 4x4. Even Mitsubishi itself is quick to push the model's camping prowess and adventure-worthiness.

Mitsubishi doesn't mention inclusion of the 4WD system in its description, but we'd be surprised if all four wheels aren't capable of moving under their own power because the D:5 Tough x Tough is clearly an off-road camper good for boondocking and overlanding. It comes complete with a suspension lift, 16-in alloy wheels inside all-terrain tires, front and rear bumper guards, and mud flaps.

It looks tiny, but the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough is prepared to sleep a small family. Not only does it have a rooftop tent up high, it also carries a sleeping pad that can be used as a bed atop the folding second- and third-row seats.

Mitsubishi will show the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style and Delica D:5 Tough x Tough concepts alongside several other show cars at this weekend's 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Source: Mitsubishi