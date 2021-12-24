© 2021 New Atlas
Magnificent motorhomes and large camper vans of 2021

By C.C. Weiss
December 23, 2021
Enjoy more space and better views with the high-rising SAIC Maxus V90 Life Home Villa Edition
Vantech is among the first wave of Korean camper companies to create an impressive small camper van out of the all-new Hyundai Staria
Slide-out table below the main kitchen of Vantech's Hyundai Staria camper van
The Vantech Racoon L interior features swivel front seats and a rail-mounted rear recliner bench that becomes a bed
Stopping by Volkner's booth is always a fun part of walking the floor of the Caravan Salon, and this year is definitely not an exception
The first car to 300 mph, the Chiron is much faster on the highway than the Performance S ... but drivers will be much more comfortable spending the night in the latter
Two shining examples of over-the-top automotive en
The Volkner Performance S comes in multiple floor plans; the show model has a front lounge/rear bedroom layout with driver-side expansion wall slide
The extra-long 739-cm base MAN TGE van gives Loef the space it needs to add all the usual four-person camper van equipment, along with a second dining lounge and outdoor cooking/bartending amenities
The Loef camper seats five around a table up front and five more around a table in back
The unequivocal highlight of the Loef camper van package is the rear slide-out Big Green Egg grill
The Loef traverse bed up front is short for adults but can sleep two children comfortably
Loef camper van rear lounge
We look forward to seeing the finished Duckworth Overland Aerover interior, but there's something rather spectacular about the bare aluminum walls and Erector-like frame members
The Duckworth Aerover ready to wow the crowds at the Goodwood Revival show in September
An initial Aerover interior rendering shows a layout with rear dining lounge/convertible bed, kitchen block and alcove storage area
Depending upon the garage option selected, the Dembell motorhome can carry a motorbike, a Smart car or a compact sports coupe
Dembell motorhome with passenger-side slide-out and awning deployed
The yacht-inspired Dembell dry bathroom includes a ceramic toilet, vessel sink and glass-doored shower
Dembell kitchen and living area
Built into a Citroën Jumper, the WoodVans Moto package combines a tiny lodge-like interior and motorcycle garage into a capable adventure camper van
The WoodVans Moto includes an "upstairs" bedroom over top the rear garage, a passenger-side kitchen and a driver-side wet bathroom
WoodVans Moto rear bedroom area
The Bürstner Lyseo Gallery kitchen includes a hybrid gas/induction cooktop and a sink with large, home-like faucet
The more compact Bürstner Lyseo GalleryLyseo models have only a storage space over the driver cab, but the Lyseo Gallery inflates the space into a full bedroom and mini-office
The Bürstner Lyseo Gallery incorporates some interesting ideas from the 2019 Hymer VisionVenture
The Bürstner Lyseo Gallery seats four on the drive and has a front dinette with L bench and swivel cab seats
The Airstream Interstate 24X finds the trail head, put-in or approach so adventurers can continue on foot or sports equipment
Airstream launches its own take on the 4x4 adventure van, the Interstate 24X
We're not sure why a solo adventurer would opt for a huge 24-foot 4x4 van instead of something smaller, lighter and more maneuverable, but the Airstream Interstate 24X certainly pays off at night
The Airstream Interstate 24X is a rolling backcountry hut to retire to after a day of climbing/fishing/hiking/biking ...
The Challenger Combo X150 has the wheelbase and length of a van but the interior of a small motorhome
The Challenger Combo X150 Smart Lounge has seating for five, not including the swivel cab seats
Drop the Challenger Combo X150 single bed down for two people or raise it a little and convert the dining lounge furniture into a second bed
On the wall behind the SAIC Maxus V90 Life Home Villa Edition kitchen, you can see the solo elevator to the left of the bathroom
The upstairs of the SAIC Maxus V90 Life Home Villa Edition uses its glass design to offer a bright, scenic place to relax ... the hanging kettle shown here is a nice touch
Enjoy more space and better views with the high-rising SAIC Maxus V90 Life Home Villa Edition
The SAIC Maxus V90 Life Home Villa Edition offers "villa"-like space thanks to its multiple expansions
The SAIC Maxus V90 Life Home Villa Edition in compact form
It was officially "The Year of the RV," and the US RV Industry Association (RVIA) didn't even need to wait for the year to end to declare it. It was over by October, at which point the 510,608 shipped towable and motor RVs surpassed 2017 numbers for a new record. The year was as much about quality as it was quantity, welcoming in some truly jaw-dropping designs from around the world.

"With this latest report, 2021 officially becomes the year the RV industry built more RVs than ever before – and that is with two months left in the year," RVIA president and CEO Craig Kirby said after October's numbers came in.

Total 2021 sales numbers won't be in until next month, but the US RV industry tacked on a record November to keep things on track to break 600,000 shipments for the year. Numbers from the European Caravan Federation paint a similarly bright picture for the European industry, which as of September had pushed 93 percent of the way to last year's 235,000 registrations.

The raw numbers are impressive enough to grab headlines around the world, but you have to look a little closer at the year's new RV products to truly get the whole story, from the most expensive hypercar-carrier motorhome we've ever seen, to a Land Rover Defender/Airstream mash-up you have to see to believe.

Tags

AutomotiveMotorhomeMotorhomesCampervanRVCampingOutdoorsTravelBest of 2021
