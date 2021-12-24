Magnificent motorhomes and large camper vans of 2021
It was officially "The Year of the RV," and the US RV Industry Association (RVIA) didn't even need to wait for the year to end to declare it. It was over by October, at which point the 510,608 shipped towable and motor RVs surpassed 2017 numbers for a new record. The year was as much about quality as it was quantity, welcoming in some truly jaw-dropping designs from around the world.
"With this latest report, 2021 officially becomes the year the RV industry built more RVs than ever before – and that is with two months left in the year," RVIA president and CEO Craig Kirby said after October's numbers came in.
Total 2021 sales numbers won't be in until next month, but the US RV industry tacked on a record November to keep things on track to break 600,000 shipments for the year. Numbers from the European Caravan Federation paint a similarly bright picture for the European industry, which as of September had pushed 93 percent of the way to last year's 235,000 registrations.
The raw numbers are impressive enough to grab headlines around the world, but you have to look a little closer at the year's new RV products to truly get the whole story, from the most expensive hypercar-carrier motorhome we've ever seen, to a Land Rover Defender/Airstream mash-up you have to see to believe.
-
Visionary Hyundai Staria van turns epic camper with penthouse sundeckNovember 02, 2021When Hyundai shattered the van mold with the stylish Staria earlier in 2021, it was already thinking about camper vans. Now they're here, as Vantech has developed the new Raccoon L, a Staria camper with slide-out sundeck and swing-out microwave.
-
Volkner pulls out all stops on Bugatti-stowing $7.7-million motorhomeAugust 30, 2021In the past, we've seen Volkner edge out competitors for "most expensive motorhome at the Caravan Salon" honors. This time, it leaves them in the dust, presenting a jaw-dropping ultra-luxury/hypercar vehicle experience that prices in at $7.7 million.
-
Gourmet glamper van packs slide-out Big Green Egg BBQ and minibarMarch 11, 2021The new Loef camper van debuts as a stretched-out MAN TGE that can deliver five-star meals on its slide-out ceramic grill, cocktail-crafting minibar and full indoor range. Dual dining areas allow up to 10 people to enjoy those meals inside the van.
-
Extraordinary RV fuses Land Rover 4x4 toughness with Airstream styleOctober 15, 2021Duckworth Overland has set out to meld two of the most recognizable products in land travel: the Land Rover Defender and the streamlined aluminum camper. The resulting "Aerover" has go-anywhere 4x4 grit and stylish coachbuilt living accommodations.
-
Ferrari-stashing expandable motorhome may be swankiest land yacht yetAugust 18, 2021Poised to draw envy from owners of "yesterday's" supercar-carrier RVs, Dembell aspires to create the most luxurious land yachts the world has seen. It may even lay claim to the world's first "land superyacht" lineup.
-
Moto-hauling WoodVans camper is an extra-homey 2- and 4-wheel explorerFebruary 05, 2021Czech shop WoodVans warms up the motorbike-hauling camper, creating a Moto van so cozy and inviting it could double as a winter retreat for four people, at least when it's not busy serving as a dirt bike shuttle and base camp.
-
Futuristic concept camper inspires two-story RV with inflatable pop-upJune 09, 2021In 2019, Hymer presented a groundbreaking camper van concept it called VisionVenture. Now sister brand Bürstner recaptures some of the sleek glory of the concept by integrating its inflatable roof and stairs into a compact, ultramodern motorhome.
-
Airstream 4x4 camper van fuses silver bullet style with pure adventureJune 10, 2021Airstream is moving its camper van lineup in a new direction, offering a van for surf bums and climbing dirtbags with a taste for high-level design. The new Interstate 24X 4x4 van combines adventure-driven multifunction with comfort-driven luxury.
-
Challenger Combo drives like a camper van, lives like a motorhomeJanuary 29, 2021There's something timelessly attractive about a roomy motorhome attached to a chassis as neatly as a van. Challenger presents one of the most striking and affordable versions yet. Its Combo gives road lifers more box with their Ducato camper van.
-
Towering Chinese smart RV features elevator to second-floor sunroomFebruary 18, 2021The SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition is a Class C motorhome with Class A space thanks to dual slide-outs and a pop-up second story with its own elevator. Smart tech and sharp styling put the finishing touches on a townhome-grade RV.
