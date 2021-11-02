© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Visionary Hyundai Staria van turns epic camper with penthouse sundeck

By C.C. Weiss
November 02, 2021
Visionary Hyundai Staria van t...
Vantech is among the first wave of Korean camper companies to create an impressive small camper van out of the all-new Hyundai Staria
Vantech is among the first wave of Korean camper companies to create an impressive small camper van out of the all-new Hyundai Staria
View 10 Images
Auxiliary tent attached to the tailgate for a little protected cooking with the swing-out microwave
1/10
Auxiliary tent attached to the tailgate for a little protected cooking with the swing-out microwave
The windows go translucent at the push of a button
2/10
The windows go translucent at the push of a button
Immediately back to clear with another button push
3/10
Immediately back to clear with another button push
The interior features swivel front seats and a rail-mounted rear recliner bench that becomes a bed
4/10
The interior features swivel front seats and a rail-mounted rear recliner bench that becomes a bed
A simple but clever kitchen layout with cutting board top console with sink and hookups, dual-zone fridge/freezer, slide-out worktop/dining table, and swing-out microwave and cabinet
5/10
A simple but clever kitchen layout with cutting board top console with sink and hookups, dual-zone fridge/freezer, slide-out worktop/dining table, and swing-out microwave and cabinet
Slide-out table below the main kitchen
6/10
Slide-out table below the main kitchen
Vantech has showed several different deck configurations; here it has a silver rail system and expansion tent
7/10
Vantech has showed several different deck configurations; here it has a silver rail system and expansion tent
Vantech takes advantage of the Staria's sleek looks and adds on some innovative camping features
8/10
Vantech takes advantage of the Staria's sleek looks and adds on some innovative camping features
Vantech is among the first wave of Korean camper companies to create an impressive small camper van out of the all-new Hyundai Staria
9/10
Vantech is among the first wave of Korean camper companies to create an impressive small camper van out of the all-new Hyundai Staria
Closer look at the boat-style deck easily accessed from inside the pop-up sleeper roof
10/10
Closer look at the boat-style deck easily accessed from inside the pop-up sleeper roof
View gallery - 10 images

When Hyundai shattered the boring-van mold with the futuristic styling of the all-new Staria earlier this year, we couldn't help but daydream about how cool a Staria camper van would be ... the perfect placeholder as we await VW ID Buzz camper vans. Hyundai itself was thinking this way, too, mentioning right off that Staria camper vans would be on the way. Now they've arrived, as Korean conversion shop Vantech has developed the all-new Raccoon L – a small camper that's notable not only for being one of the world's first Staria camper vans, but also for a unique layout with electric pop-up sleeper roof, slide-out sundeck and swing-out tailgate microwave.

It's no surprise Vantech emerges out of the gate as one of the first Staria camper van builders, because it's long specialized in camper vans built atop the Staria's predecessor, the Starex. Vantech took delivery of a Staria back in May, just weeks after Hyundai announced all the details, and rather than merely transferring an existing Starex Raccoon package over to the new van, it got creative with some very interesting features.

The Raccoon L package starts out simple enough inside the van cabin, combining a fold-out sleeper bench and swivel driver-cab seats into a comfortable vehicular shelter. The dual-seat rear recliner bench adds a little extra comfort and luxury over the average camper van bench, reclining and dropping flat at the push of a button. Push-button window tinting adds a clean, hassle-free form of privacy, eliminating the need for curtains or blinds.

The interior features swivel front seats and a rail-mounted rear recliner bench that becomes a bed
The interior features swivel front seats and a rail-mounted rear recliner bench that becomes a bed

The real fun doesn't get started until you push the deploy button for the electric-lift roof, though, watching it slowly rise to form. Instead of the wedge-style pop-top of Starex Raccoon models, Vantech uses a scissor-lift system to raise the entire roof to full height, increasing interior volume. A sleeping platform supports a two-person mattress, and folds out of the way during the day to clear out standing room inside the van.

Closer look at the boat-style deck easily accessed from inside the pop-up sleeper roof
Closer look at the boat-style deck easily accessed from inside the pop-up sleeper roof

Usually that's all you get (or need) from the upper level of a camper van, but the Raccoon L hides a fun, little secret in the form of a slide-out deck that extends out over the passenger side, accessed through the tent door of the pop-top or via an attachable outdoor ladder. The deck creates the perfect space to enjoy a morning cup of tea, an afternoon tanning session or an evening sunset. Hang canvas panels around the lower edges, and the deck doubles as the roof of a privacy tent that makes a natural changing and toilet room.

When closed, the terrace is housed in the pop-up roof superstructure, its adjustable-height support legs and flip-up safety rails all neatly folded away.

Auxiliary tent attached to the tailgate for a little protected cooking with the swing-out microwave
Auxiliary tent attached to the tailgate for a little protected cooking with the swing-out microwave

Vantech keeps the van interior roomy by foregoing a central side kitchen in favor of a tailgate galley. Flip the tailgate open, and you're greeted with a large dual-zone fridge/freezer and a cutting board-topped plumbing unit with sink/shower sprayer and attachable collapsible sink basin.

The kitchen does not include a built-in stove, leaving campers to rely upon a portable stove or grill, but it does include a unique option for cooking: a microwave in a swing-out upper console that also has a glass-faced cupboard. When not in use outdoors, the swing-out closes and locks inside the tailgate, allowing the microwave to be used from inside the van.

Both the kitchen block (minus the microwave swing-out) and rear van bench are affixed to floor rails, and can easily slide forward to create more rear cargo space for luggage and gear. Sandwiched between the kitchen block and the rail-mounted sliding base, Vantech installs a slide-out worktop/dining table.

Slide-out table below the main kitchen
Slide-out table below the main kitchen

We don't have pricing information for the Raccoon L, but we do know Vantech offers highly customizable camper van designs, starting with Staria packages much simpler than the fully loaded L with slide-out deck and multiple annex tents. Vantech has been using the L to show off the full camping potential of the new Staria at RV shows around South Korea, including the Suwon show this past weekend.

The Vantech video below is in Korean, but it does provide a nice walkthrough of Raccoon L features that's easy to follow visually. Another video from Camping Empire (also Korean) provides an even more complete look at the Raccoon L, showing its equipment being deployed and used rather than already all set up at a trade show.

밴텍 스타리아 드디어 출시!! 발코니 캠핑카 현재 수원메쎄에서 전시중입니다~

Source: Vantech

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanHyundaiCampingRV
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!