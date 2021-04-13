© 2021 New Atlas
Hyundai specs its otherworldly Staria van and previews camper car

By C.C. Weiss
April 13, 2021
Hyundai Staria
Hyundai reveals the details of its new Staria MPV
From cargo hauling, to business shuttling, to family vacationing, the new Hyundai Staria MPV is designed to make it happen in style
The Premium-trim seven-seater offers one-touch reclining in the second row for added comfort; Hyundai even says the third-row passengers still have ample legroom when the middle seats are reclined
Hyundai will offer the Staria in configurations ranging between two and 11 seats and in standard and premium trims
The Staria van is designed to move seamlessly between city, highway and country
After first previewing the Staria's unique, futuristic styling, Hyundai revealed all the details in a digital world premiere today
The nine-seat Staria Premium offers swivel second row seats for a vis-a-vis configuration perfect for both business and leisure trips
The Staria will go on sale in select markets later this year
Hyundai will offer both gas and diesel engines
Hyundai plans to use the Staria as a base of special vehicles to include a camper van
Whether on a limousine business trip or family camping vacation, the enlarged windows will provide generous views of the passing scenery
The Hyundai Staria's front fascia combines a large radiator grille, daytime running strip and stacked LED headlights for a unique, futuristic look
Hyundai Staria MPV
The lowered belt line paves the way for large side windows that offer a bigger view
Available in seven-, nine- and 11-seat layouts, the Staria Premium trim brings the extra-tall Parametric Pixel taillights, along with other premium styling cues
Non-Premium Staria models lack stylilng elements like the mesh grille and pixelated light signatures
Heavily digital cockpit
Hyundai Staria
Hyundai's Grand Starex camper van
Hyundai's Korean-market Grand Starex camper van has a classic pop-top van layout
Hyundai brought some rare excitement and buzz to the minivan segment last month when it previewed the all-new Staria. A new minivan wouldn't usually draw much attention in sneak peek phase, but the Staria's show car-like looks shot it into the spotlight early. Now Hyundai follows up by filling in all the details about its latest MPV, including confirmation that it will add a camper van version down the line. So the Staria will eventually be the most stylish MPV on roadways and one of the most stylish campers, too.

The 207-in (525 cm) Staria looks the part of a next-gen electric vehicle, but it will be powered more conventionally with a 175-hp 2.2-liter turbodiesel or 268-hp 3.5-liter Smartstream G6DIII gas engine. The diesel can be mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, while the gas engine gets hooked standard to an eight-speed automatic. Hyundai says that both powertrains have been optimized for low noise, vibration and harshness, ensuring that the Staria feels as comfortable on the ride as it looks in photos showing the rear passengers kicked back in their available recliners.

The Premium-trim seven-seater offers one-touch reclining in the second row for added comfort; Hyundai even says the third-row passengers still have ample legroom when the middle seats are reclined

Hyundai also credits the multi-link rear suspension and upgraded brake discs and calipers with contributing to the Staria's ride comfort and handling. A raft of driver-assistance features, including forward collision avoidance assist and blind spot collision avoidance, help drivers to navigate without incident.

Inside the cruise ship-inspired cabin, the Staria can be equipped as anything from a two-seat business van with nearly 5,000 liters of cargo space to a four-row 11-seat passenger mover. The Premium trim brings the Premium Relaxation Seats with one-touch electric recline on the seven-seat model and 180-degree swiveling second-row seats on the nine-seat model, along with a 64-color interior mood lamp and a variety of other visual enhancements.

The nine-seat Staria Premium offers swivel second row seats for a vis-a-vis configuration perfect for both business and leisure trips

The Staria cockpit features a modern digital design with upright digital instrument screen, central infotainment display with touch controls, and button-based electronic shifter. The infotainment system has been optimized around the business/family-hauling nature of the MPV, bringing an intercom feature that allows front and rear passengers to communicate clearly and a wide-angle camera that lets the driver monitor rear passengers, perfect for a parent looking after a young child or a ride-share driver checking on a customer. Also available are a wireless seatbelt reminder feature and a safe exit assist system that senses vehicles approaching from the rear and locks the sliding door to prevent a passenger from walking out into traffic.

Along with the full lineup of two- to 11-seaters, the Staria will serve as the foundation of future special vehicles. The company confirms that available configurations in select markets will include eco-friendly variants, an ambulance, a limousine and a camper car. It even shows a look at the fold-out bed that will be a part of the camper.

Hyundai plans to use the Staria as a base of special vehicles to include a camper van

Hyundai says that the Staria's cabin is high enough for a schoolchild to stand upright and move around in, but if it wants to offer adult-sized standing height in its camper, it'll need to tack on a pop-up roof, like it currently does with its Grand Starex camper van. The pictured camper layout is also just a sleeper van, and it remains to be seen if Hyundai carries over the interior kitchen block it offers for the Grand Starex.

Whatever configurations the Staria camper ultimately comes in, it promises to be among the more naturally attractive camper vans out there, benefitting from the new MPV's unique styling. Along with the aero-guided shape and available pixelated front and rear lighting, that styling package includes a lowered belt line that accommodates a large panoramic window layout, perfect for families taking in the natural scenery on the way to camp.

The lowered belt line paves the way for large side windows that offer a bigger view

Hyundai will launch the Staria van in select markets beginning in the second half of 2021. Expect more information about those markets, models and features specific to each market, and pricing closer to launch.

Source: Hyundai

