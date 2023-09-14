Mulgo pop-top turns Ineos Grenadier into a boundless micro-RV

Australia's Expedition Centre has gotten out of the gate early in launching the first piece of camper kit we've seen for the new Ineos Grenadier. Its pop-up sleeper roof turns the British 4x4 into its own camping rig, giving the rugged, go-anywhere SUV the ability to stay the night and string together extended on/off-road tours. Expedition Centre also offers options for more complete camper fit-outs for those who want additional amenities.

Expedition Centre has been building pop-up roofs for popular Australian 4x4s since 2009, and one of its signature products is the Mulgo Pop Top for the Land Rover Defender 110 (pre-2016). Since Ineos put a litigious level of attention to detail into designing its new 4x4 in the spirit of the original Defender, it made Expedition Centre's job in adapting its pop-top that much easier. The URL for the Grenadier version even reads "Copy of Defender 110."

Made from aluminum, the Mulgo Pop Top supplants the OEM roof to bring camper van-style expansion and sleeping capabilities directly into the Grenadier cabin. It lifts in a matter of seconds with help from integrated struts and features a separately adjustable sleeping platform that can be lifted to create standing room and dropped at bedtime.

The Mulgo pop-top opens up standing height in the Grenadier when the sleeping platform is lifted Expedition Centre

The Mulgo bed sleeps two people atop an included 2.8-in-thick (70-mm) dual-layer high-density mattress, and those looking for a little extra comfort can check the option box for the Swiss-designed Fanello timber-slat bed. A pair of LED reading lights illuminate the sleeping area. Sleeping bags can remain in the roof when closed to simplify packing.

The Airtex weatherproof-breathable fabric surrounding the pop-up area features mosquito-mesh windows on all three sides. All windows can be closed using Velcro-secured panels.

Expedition Centre includes the same style of long side cavities with integrated handles and power points as the stock Ineos roof Expedition Centre

Expedition Centre has crafted the roof itself to closely match the original Grendier look, color and function. The design includes the recessed handles on the roof sides and four genuine power points. Airline tracks on the top of the roof can be used for mounting load bars or roof racks.

Expedition Centre introduced the new Grenadier Mulgo Pop Top at the Sydney 4WD and Adventure Show over the weekend. The roof kit starts at AU$15,750 (approx. US$10,140) and is available for installation at the company's Mortdale, NSW headquarters. The company has a small distribution and installation network around Australia and single locations in the US (Washington state) and Switzerland.

Expedition Centre Toyota Land Cruiser interior fit-out with expanding sofa-bed Expedition Centre

We've become convinced that something low-profile like a pop-up 4x4 roof or a pickup topper is the best style of off-road RV. They're simple, fairly lightweight, flexible enough to readily return the vehicle to everyday duties, and easily complemented with basic cooking and camping gear. But for those who prefer a more complete RV with integrated cooking equipment and storage, Expedition Centre does advertise the option of Grenadier interior fit-outs. Its photos show some highly space-efficient packages for the Toyota Land Cruiser Troopy that can even add an extra convertible bed.

You can watch the Mulgo top pop, drop and drive in the 3-minute video below.

Mulgo Pop Top - Ineos Grenadier (World First!)

Source: Expedition Centre

