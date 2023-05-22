© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Munro stays in the box for electric four-wheel-drive pickup

By Paul Ridden
May 22, 2023
Munro stays in the box for electric four-wheel-drive pickup
The Performance MK 1 Pick-Up shown here features a 280-kW motor that produces 700 Nm of torque and a fast-charge battery that's reported capable of up to 16 hours of off-road use
The Performance MK 1 Pick-Up shown here features a 280-kW motor that produces 700 Nm of torque and a fast-charge battery that's reported capable of up to 16 hours of off-road use
View 3 Images
The Performance MK 1 Pick-Up shown here features a 280-kW motor that produces 700 Nm of torque and a fast-charge battery that's reported capable of up to 16 hours of off-road use
1/3
The Performance MK 1 Pick-Up shown here features a 280-kW motor that produces 700 Nm of torque and a fast-charge battery that's reported capable of up to 16 hours of off-road use
Face to face: Munro's MK 1 Truck and its new MK 1 Pick-Up
2/3
Face to face: Munro's MK 1 Truck and its new MK 1 Pick-Up
The rear cargo bed can accommodate a 1,050-kg Euro Pallet
3/3
The rear cargo bed can accommodate a 1,050-kg Euro Pallet
View gallery - 3 images

Following the launch of a rugged electric 4x4 truck late last year, Scottish startup Munro Vehicles has now announced its second model – an "ultra-capable, ultra-utilitarian" boxy pickup. And the company already has more than 200 confirmed orders.

"We launched Munro to fill the significant gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse," said company co-founder and CEO, Russell Peterson. "Our vehicles are designed and engineered without compromise from clean sheet principles unimpeded by any existing architecture. The result is a rugged construction created for decades of service delivering ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability."

The Mark 1 Pick-Up is pretty much the same as the Mark 1 Truck announced last year, is likewise being built for at least 50 years of service, and is also being made available in Utility, Range and Performance variants.

The model that made its debut at the Fully Charged Live North show over the weekend was the Performance flavor in an eye-catching bright yellow finish, which translated to a 280-kW (375-hp) motor for 700 Nm (516 lb.ft) of torque, a full-time 4x4 mechanical drivetrain for all-terrain, all-weather driving, a sprint to 96.5 km/h (60 mph) in 4.9 seconds, and an 82.4-kWh battery reckoned good for more than 300 km (190 miles) per charge.

Scotland's only volume-production car company says that off-roaders could motor along for up to 16 hours before needing a top-up, and that a 100-kW DC charger will take the battery from a low of 15% up to 80% capacity in just 36 minutes.

Face to face: Munro's MK 1 Truck and its new MK 1 Pick-Up
Face to face: Munro's MK 1 Truck and its new MK 1 Pick-Up

The easy-load rear bed has been designed to take a 1,050-kg (2,315-lb) Euro Pallet payload – a little more than the Truck – and the Performance version has a maximum braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg (7,716 lb).

Munro reports that it has already received more than 200 orders for the Pick-Up, which has filled up the company's vehicle order book for both the Truck and the Pick-Up for the next two years, and also means that the search for larger manufacturing facilities in Scotland "to meet customer demand" has been stepped up a gear.

Pricing for the Mark 1 Pick-Up start from £49,995 (a little over US$62k), not including taxes, and the first deliveries to customers are expected to take place later this year.

Source: Munro

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesElectric truckPickupOff-road
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!