Insanely complex wooden 'time machine' vehicle hits the streets

By Loz Blain
June 19, 2024
Built from a concept inspired by generative AI, this eye-catching vehicle showcases its creator's extraordinary woodworking skills
Not a common sight in my neck of the woods
There's not much room to see out the front, over the gently moving mechanical moustache
Yeah, dad made a wooden time machine car, but check out these scissors!
Like a ram skull rolling down the street
The internal lighting shows off this machine's glorious, needless complexity
Designed to represent the concept of a time machine, and built by a talented woodworking engineer, this extraordinary wooden vehicle is now turning heads as it whirrs and rattles through the streets of Vietnam.

It's the work of YouTube creator Truong Van Dao, who runs a wildly successful channel entirely devoted to showcasing his handiwork making wooden vehicles. His progression over the last three years has been remarkable; he started out simply carving shoebox-sized replicas of classic luxury cars and supercars, then quickly found worldwide attention when he put together a small wooden Ferrari replica his son could sit in and get pushed about.

The Ferrari looked pretty amazing, but he soon topped it with an exquisitely detailed carving of a Bugatti Centodieci, again at a roughly one-third to one-half-size scale his son could sit in. And this time, it had working steering, and a small electric drivetrain to pootle around with. I mean, just look:

Test Drive A Homemade Wooden Bugatti On The Street With My Son

From there, the audience was well established, and the projects increased in size and complexity. Tanks. Trains. Scooters, and of course all manner of gorgeous mini-supercars. He didn't stop at what was getting to showrooms, either, making beautiful, working recreations of some wild concept cars, including the Lamborghini Vision GT, Audi Skysphere and Mercedes Vision AVTR:

The Process Of Assembling 6 Wooden Cars In 2023 Satisfying

But the project that really caught our eye leaves the high-falutin' realm of the concept car for the even higher-falutin' realm of pure mechanical fantasy art. Truong sat down and played with generative AI to come up with an inspiration for the design, then put together a simple metal frame, steering and suspension system, and a small electric drivetrain, before getting down to the woodwork.

He furnished the vehicle with chunky wooden front wheels, with elaborate clockwork-esque hubs, echoed at the back with enormous snail-shell hoops reminiscent of reverse ram horns. He also gave it a curved and slatted wooden roof and some headlights and internal neons.

Like a ram skull rolling down the street
Then he started to get weird, adding a delightfully complex series of cog-driven lever mechanisms at the front, which can be switched on to achieve a wobbling undulation that Dr. Zoidberg would probably find highly arousing. It's a little like the wind-powered Strandbeest sculptures that walk their way down Dutch beaches, except electrically powered and bearing no actual relation to the movement of the vehicle, which is driven separately.

Needlessly complicated? Sure. Impractical? Absolutely. The locals giggle as he trundles it slowly down the street, peeking through a tiny slot over the gently working alien mandibles for forward vision.

Yeah, dad made a wooden time machine car, but check out these scissors!
But it has a strange beauty about it, and it's by far the weirdest vehicle we've seen this week. Truong's kids certainly seem to dig rolling around in it. Enjoy a rather relaxing build video below – and if you have any idea what the start bit is supposed to be about with all the pushing, let me know in the comments!

I Built A Car For My Child From AI's Imagination

Source: ND Woodworking Art

Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz leads the New Atlas team as Editorial Director, after nearly two decades as one of our most versatile writers. He's also proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer. A graduate in Psychology, former business analyst and touring musician, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on clean energy, AI, humanoid robotics, next-gen aircraft, and the odd bit of music, motorcycles and automotive.

