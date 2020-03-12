New Mercedes eVito Tourer van doubles up on battery power and range

Following the launch of updated V-Class passenger vans last year, Mercedes-Benz introduces the updated Vito work van line this week. The highlight of the new lineup is the new eVito Tourer, which beefs up on battery power considerably as compared to the eVito that debuted back in 2017. Designed to work as a taxi or hotel shuttle, the fully electrified Tourer boasts an impressive range of over 250 miles (400 km), joining the EQV passenger van in paving the way for a cleaner, emissions-free future for van work and van life.

The eVito panel van and older eVito Tourer rely on a 41-kWh battery pack for roughly 100 miles (160 km) of range. The new eVito Tourer more than doubles those figures, carrying 90 kWh in its underbody-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. That considerable boost results in an equally considerable range extension, with Mercedes estimating 262 miles (421 km) of available driving per charge, slightly more than the 253 miles (405 km) the EQV gets with the same-size battery pack. That range is sure to drop considerably once drivers start loading up passengers, so real-world results are likely to vary significantly.

Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer Mercedes-Benz

The Tourer, which comes in 202- and 211-in (514- and 537-cm) lengths, packs a front-mounted 201-hp (150-kW) electric drive powering the front wheels. Standard models top out at 87 mph (140 km/h), while specially equipped models can hit 99 mph (160 km/h).

Unlike the more cargo-focused members of the Vito line, the Tourer is a commercial passenger vehicle for fulfilling roles like MPV taxi, hotel shuttle or ride-share car. It offers flexible seating options that accommodate up to nine passengers.

The eVito Tourer offers AC and DC charging Mercedes-Benz

Using a 110-kW CCS DC connection, the eVito Tourer battery can jump from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes, according to Mercedes estimates. The van can also be charged from home and public AC charging stations with its onboard 11-kW water-cooled AC charger. Recuperation helps keep the battery charged during coasting and braking.

Beyond the addition of the eVito Tourer, the entire Vito lineup also welcomes three newly available driver-assistance systems: active brake assist, Distronic active distance assist and digital rear-view. This brings the total number of driver-assistance features up to 13, also including lane-keeping assist and active parking assist. The all-digital radio and infotainment options list encompasses new 7-in touchscreen systems with live traffic information, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mercedes Vito Tourer, Mixto and Panel Van (left to right) Mercedes-Benz

Available Airmatic air suspension will join the Vito line for the first time in October 2020. The system negotiates rougher terrain with a 1.4-in (35-mm) low-speed clearance lift at speeds up to 30 km/h (19 mph), returning to normal height above that speed. It can also be lowered by 10 mm for sportier driving or to optimize fuel consumption when speeds exceed 68 mph (110 km/h). The system automatically regulates damping at each individual wheel to adapt to driving conditions.

Rear-wheel drive Vito vans are now offered with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine in various outputs starting at 101-hp. The range-topping 236-hp unit is available in Vito Tourer and Mixto models. Permanent all-wheel drive is available as an option, as is a new 9G-Tronic automatic transmission option that replaces the 7G. Front-wheel drive Vitos are sold with entry-level 1.7-liter OM 622 CDI engines with 101 or 134 hp.

Der neue Mercedes-Benz Vito Mixto – Exterieur, Jupiterrot The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Mixto – Exterior, Jupiter red Mercedes-Benz

The new Vito vans will be available to order in April, starting at €22,598 (approx. US$25,475) after German VAT. Body options include the Panel van with full cargo area, the Mixto that splits the rear into passenger and cargo areas, and the Tourer passenger variant. Mercedes will offer three lengths and two wheelbases.

Source: Daimler