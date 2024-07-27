© 2024 New Atlas
Gorgeous six-wheel RV raises Mercedes Sprinter camping to yacht grade

By C.C. Weiss
July 26, 2024
Gorgeous six-wheel RV raises Mercedes Sprinter camping to yacht grade
The triple-axle Niesmann + Bischoff Arto 88 stretches just over 9 meters in length
The triple-axle Niesmann + Bischoff Arto 88 stretches just over 9 meters in length
Few Class A motorhomes make us want to live indefinitely on the road, but Niesmann+Bischoff has mastered the art of making several of those select few. It doesn't build the largest or most expensive motorhomes out there, but we'd argue it makes some of the nicest. The all-new Arto is the latest, debuting with smart, multipurpose spaces and furnishings, upmarket, yacht-like fittings and trims, and enough buyer options to create nearly 26,000 interior configurations. We don't think we're the only ones that would happily call the Arto a full-time home.

Niesmann moves its latest Arto off the Fiat Ducato chassis, calling it the first liner-class RV built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The new motorhome is part of a "generational shift" that began with its latest iSmove small motorhome and Flair flagship and now extends to the mid-tier model of the group.

“Carrying over the interior and exterior design of the iSmove and Flair to the Arto was an obvious decision for us considering the success of the two model ranges," summed up Niesmann's managing director Hubert Brandl at this month's premiere. “But we wouldn’t be Niesmann+Bischoff if we had simply been content with that. Always on a quest to find that special something for our motorhomes, the task we set ourselves this time was to develop the first liner on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis."

Indeed, the decision was obvious from our point of view, as well. The latest iSmove and Flair models have some of the most luxurious, livable interiors we've looked at, without going overboard into ostentatious territory. Smart, multifunctional spaces like a transforming wet/dry bath and convertible front lounge join materials like acoustic felt wall panels and glass doors to create a particularly comfortable, ultramodern feel.

The Niesmann + Bischoff Arto 88 does some scenic touring
The Niesmann + Bischoff Arto 88 does some scenic touring

The new Arto borrows liberally from that playbook. Since we mentioned six wheels above, we'll look specifically at the larger of the two-model Arto series: the 357-in (907-cm) tandem-axle Arto 88. It's designed to accommodate up to four travelers in the utmost of comfort, using its stretched wheelbase to provide plenty of living area.

The Arto 88 floor plan comes anchored by a large 80 x 83-in (202 x 210-cm) rear bed lifted into its own bedroom space and surrounded by felt walls, windows and wraparound overhead cabinetry. A sliding door at the foot of the two-step staircase and an available tint-adjustable electrochromic glass front wall separate the bedroom from the remainder of the motorhome.

The Arto 88 features an aisle-spanning en suite bathroom with separate toilet, shower and sink areas
The Arto 88 features an aisle-spanning en suite bathroom with separate toilet, shower and sink areas

Once down the bedroom steps, Niesmann's double-floor construction provides a flat, uniform surface all the way through to the driver's cab, so no tripping or stumbling when grabbing something to drink at night. Unlike on smaller models like the Arto 78 or iSmove, the largest Arto has more than enough space for a proper dry bathroom, so there's no need for transformational tricks.

Niesmann delivers an oversized en suite that has a split-compartment dry bathroom on the driver's side, a stone-finished vanity sink across the aisle. A front sliding door cuts across the aisle to join the bedroom door in closing off the entire bathroom space for privacy. The bathroom includes a rainfall shower with flat floor.

Niesmann + Bischoff Arto 88 rainfall shower
Niesmann + Bischoff Arto 88 rainfall shower

Moving forward, the next stop up is the kitchen, a particularly well-equipped space with loads of options. The standard block comes with a hybrid cooktop pairing two gas burners with a single induction hob to combine the two common RV stove styles into one "best of both worlds" design. Also included standard is a deep rectangular sink with pull-out mixer tap and fitted cutting board top.

From there, buyers can further outfit the kitchen block with an under-counter dishwasher, oven or both. Or they can skip those conveniences and enjoy more drawer and cabinet space. Niesmann also offers an optional microwave.

Niesmann Arto 88 kitchen area
Niesmann Arto 88 kitchen area

A backsplash compartment helps keep the kitchen area particularly tidy, concealing a pop-up range hood on one side and a pop-up coffeemaker compartment on the other. When the cooking is done, and morning coffee time is over, the compartments lower back down to reduce clutter and provide a clean, uniform look with wood-style trim top. Niesmann offers a coffeemaker fitted to the compartment optionally.

Across from the main kitchen block, the dual-door modular closet system houses the 177-liter fridge/freezer and a large wardrobe. Buyers can customize the space with various shelving, closet rod and drawer configurations. Niesmann even shows the option of deleting the fridge in favor of a 138-L fridge drawer on the kitchen block to have a second closet, either for more wardrobe storage or as a tall kitchen cabinet.

The Arto 88's large closet unit houses the fridge and wardrboe
The Arto 88's large closet unit houses the fridge and wardrboe

The forward lounge area has some tricks of its own, starting with a swiveling bench that faces forward to belt two passengers in while driving. It then swings around 90 degrees to face the opposite sidewall and join the passenger-side bench seat and swivel cab seats in creating a spacious full-width lounge with adjustable dining table. The partition between the kitchen and bench houses a pop-up TV compartment built to hold an available 32-in smart TV, another feature that maintains the clean, spacious feeling of the greater interior.

Instead of the usual convertible dinette/bed, Niesmann sleeps the two passengers on a low-profile drop-down bed over the driver's cab. The available 74 x 50-in (188 x 128-cm) double bed lowers down out of the headliner.

Niesmann Arto 88 lowerable front bed
Niesmann Arto 88 lowerable front bed

The Arto 88 comes standard with a 150-Ah lithium battery with management system and accompanying smart control app, water heater and Truma air heating. Buyers can add options like a multimedia package with sound system and satellite dish, triple-size lithium battery capacity and solar charging, a rooftop air conditioner, and a 5G/Wi-Fi connectivity package. Niesmann also offers a long list of upholstery and trim options to create a claimed 25,920 possible interior configurations, not to mention 128 possible exteriors.

In addition to a 148-hp 2.0-liter turbo-diesel and six-speed manual, the latest Mercedes Sprinter concealed below Niesmann's facial and full-body cosmetic work brings a raft of standard and available driver-assistance tech, including Distronic active distance assist, active lane keeping and traffic sign assist.

At the wheel
At the wheel

The Arto 88 made its world debut this month and will make a public debut at the 2024 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon in late-August/early-September before arriving in dealerships in November. The motorhome starts at €132,000 (approx. US$143,275, before VAT). Those willing to forego some features and about 4 feet (1.2 m) of length can save a few thousand by opting for the €116,800 (US$126,775) Arto 78 floor plan.

We do love a good all-terrain adventure camper van, but looking at those prices, we're having more trouble than ever understanding how anyone could possibly spend nine times more – nearly $1 million – on a much smaller Class B. To each their own, we suppose.

Source: Niesmann + Bischoff

