© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Nissan gives first-gen Leaf EV batteries new life in robot helpers

By Paul Ridden
March 12, 2021
Nissan gives first-gen Leaf EV...
Nissan has announced that the automated guided vehicles used to deliver components to works at its car plants are now powered by second-life batteries from the first generation Leaf electric car
Nissan has announced that the automated guided vehicles used to deliver components to works at its car plants are now powered by second-life batteries from the first generation Leaf electric car
View 3 Images
Diagram showing the automated guided vehicles in operation at a Nissan plant
1/3
Diagram showing the automated guided vehicles in operation at a Nissan plant
The automated guided vehicles deliver components to workers of the factory floor
2/3
The automated guided vehicles deliver components to workers of the factory floor
Nissan has announced that the automated guided vehicles used to deliver components to works at its car plants are now powered by second-life batteries from the first generation Leaf electric car
3/3
Nissan has announced that the automated guided vehicles used to deliver components to works at its car plants are now powered by second-life batteries from the first generation Leaf electric car
View gallery - 3 images

Nissan began producing the first generation Leaf battery electric car at its Oppama plant in 2010, and has now giving old battery packs from those vehicles a second life in automated guided vehicles at the factory.

The robotic haulers follow a predetermined path around the factory floor thanks to magnetic tracks to deliver components to workers so that they don't have to wander away looking for a missing part, and can focus on the job at hand. The Oppama plant has more than 700 of these automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in operation, and more than 4,000 running in factories around the globe.

These delivery bots were originally powered by lead-acid batteries that needed replacing every year, but Nissan reports that about eight years ago, engineers managed to take lithium ion battery modules from the 24-kWh battery pack at the heart of the first generation Leaf, and repackage them for use in the AGVs.

Those were new batteries though. Now the company has begun using repurposed modules that still have life in them, but can no longer efficiently power an electric car. The repurposed battery modules are expected to last seven to eight years in the AGVs.

Charging stations are located at key points throughout the factory, and as the AGVs zip around the factory floor, they briefly stop for a quick top up. The idea being that their batteries will get more and more charge as they stop at charging stations strategically positioned along the route.

Nissan is now looking at ways to retire the magnetic tracks in favor of more advanced autonomous navigation systems for the AGVs.

Source: Nissan

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveNissanNissan LEAFBatteries
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More