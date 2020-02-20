Leipzig home to Europe's most powerful fast-charging facility

Taycan drivers in central Germany now have a new rapid charging facility called Porsche Turbo Charging, with a total capacity of seven megawatts – making it Europe's most powerful rapid charging park.

Porsche says that all of the electricity used in the Leipzig charging park will come from renewable energy sources. The service center has a dozen 350-kW DC charging points and four AC charging points operating at 22 kW, which are open around the clock, seven days per week.

The rapid chargers were developed by Porsche Engineering and could see electric vehicles gaining up to 100 km (62 mi) of range in just five minutes. Though the press shots unsurprisingly show Taycans plugged in, the fast chargers can be used by any CCS2-compatible vehicle – not just Porsche cars. And if you're quick, rapid charging won't cost you a euro – it's free for all users until the end of March.

The Porsche Turbo Charging park between 9, 14 and 38 motorways in Leipzig has a dozen 350-kW DC charging points and four AC charging points operating at 22 kW Porsche Leipzig

Looking to make EV charging something of a pleasurable experience for users at the park, Porsche is inviting visitors to take advantage of the services at the Customer Centre while topping up their vehicle's battery, and perhaps even book some time behind the wheel of a Porsche on the Leipzig circuit.

"The new charging park between the number 9, 14 and 38 motorways will significantly enrich the charging infrastructure in central Germany," said Porsche Leipzig's Gerd Rupp. "Electric and hybrid vehicles of all brands are welcome. We are pleased that with the new charging park we can offer an attractive charging option for electric vehicle owners in Leipzig and the surrounding area, as well as transit passengers."

Source: Porsche Leipzig