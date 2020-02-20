© 2020 New Atlas
Leipzig home to Europe's most powerful fast-charging facility

By Paul Ridden
February 20, 2020
Taycan drivers in central Germany now have a new rapid charging facility called Porsche Turbo Charging, with a total capacity of seven megawatts – making it Europe's most powerful rapid charging park.

Porsche says that all of the electricity used in the Leipzig charging park will come from renewable energy sources. The service center has a dozen 350-kW DC charging points and four AC charging points operating at 22 kW, which are open around the clock, seven days per week.

The rapid chargers were developed by Porsche Engineering and could see electric vehicles gaining up to 100 km (62 mi) of range in just five minutes. Though the press shots unsurprisingly show Taycans plugged in, the fast chargers can be used by any CCS2-compatible vehicle – not just Porsche cars. And if you're quick, rapid charging won't cost you a euro – it's free for all users until the end of March.

Looking to make EV charging something of a pleasurable experience for users at the park, Porsche is inviting visitors to take advantage of the services at the Customer Centre while topping up their vehicle's battery, and perhaps even book some time behind the wheel of a Porsche on the Leipzig circuit.

"The new charging park between the number 9, 14 and 38 motorways will significantly enrich the charging infrastructure in central Germany," said Porsche Leipzig's Gerd Rupp. "Electric and hybrid vehicles of all brands are welcome. We are pleased that with the new charging park we can offer an attractive charging option for electric vehicle owners in Leipzig and the surrounding area, as well as transit passengers."

Source: Porsche Leipzig

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
