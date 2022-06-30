Red Bull to build F1-inspired $6M hypercar designed by Adrian Newey

Red Bull has lifted the lid on its very first hypercar project, a two-seat track vehicle called the RB17. To be overseen by Red Bull Racing's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, the car will be designed and built in-house at the company's technology campus in Milton Keynes, UK, with a limited run of 50 to be available for a rather hefty price tag.

Red Bull Advanced Technologies announced its plans for the RB17 on Tuesday, though is remaining tight-lipped on the technical details for the time being. We do know it will be powered by a V8 hybrid engine generating more than 1,100 bhp, and be built around a carbon-composite tub. Optimized for on-track performance, Red Bull says the RB17 will feature the most advanced ground effect package of any series production car on the planet.

“The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car," said Newey. "Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

Pricing for the RB17 will start at £5M (US$6 million), with the 50 owners to also gain access to Red Bull Racing's simulators and on-track experiences. They will also receive ongoing servicing and maintenance support from the factory, which Red Bull promises will be tailored to each owner and their usage profile for the vehicle.

“The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus," said Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies. "Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Red Bull says full technical details for the RB17 will be revealed in due course.

Introducing the RB17 👀 A new era of performance cars has arrived 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Pz3mxexzQU — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 28, 2022

Source: Red Bull