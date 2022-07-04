Renault 5 reimagined as one-off Diamant electric car

The iconic Renault 5 compact car debuted back in 1972, and remained in production until 1996. Now, to celebrate the model's 50th anniversary, Renault has unveiled a one-off electric version of the automobile – it's called the Renault 5 Diamant.

The show car was created via a collaboration between Renault and French designer/interior architect Pierre Gonalons. According to the automaker, Gonalons "ranks among Architectural Digest’s 100 leading creators and representative of French arts and crafts."

Although few technical specs have been provided, we do know that the car is propelled by an electric motor, located in front where the internal combustion engine would traditionally sit. The driver accesses the vehicle via an external fingerprint scanner, then uses a three-position sequential lever to shift between forward, neutral and reverse drive modes.

The Renault 5 Diamant's pretzel-like marble-on-carbon steering wheel Renault

Speed, charge level and time of day are displayed on three separate round digital dials, which are said to pay tribute to the art of clockmaking. Instead of featuring its own navigation/infotainment touchscreen, the car displays such data on the driver's smartphone, which is mounted in a dedicated cradle in the dashboard.

The Renault 5 Diamant's body has been smoothed down from the 5's original form, and features head- and tail lights with "gem-like" faces, along with a three-layer paint job. The latter consists of gold pigments applied to a pink base and covered with a matte varnish. This arrangement produces visual effects ranging from gold flashes when viewed in the sunlight, to bluer tones when viewed in darker conditions.

The car's wide wheels are carried over from the Alpine version of the Renault 5.

The Renault 5 Diamant was put together by French company Design et Solution Renault

Going back inside, other unique touches – all provided by noted French artisans – include a marble-on-carbon-fiber steering wheel, a woven horsehair fabric covering on the dashboard, mohair wool carpeting, and accents made of materials such as brass and gold.

After making some public appearances over the next few months, the Renault 5 Diamant will be put up for auction. Of course it goes without saying, only the deep-pocketed need apply.

Source: Renault

