© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Review: 2020 Toyota Prius AWD-e isn’t what you think

By Aaron Turpen
January 30, 2020
Review: 2020 Toyota Prius AWD-...
The new Prius AWD-e has some good points and some bad, making for a mixed return
The new Prius AWD-e has some good points and some bad, making for a mixed return
View 12 Images
Although the exterior of the Prius is now more contemporary, the interior remains quirky with this unusual dashboard layout
1/12
Although the exterior of the Prius is now more contemporary, the interior remains quirky with this unusual dashboard layout
The odd split-hatch may be weird to look through in the rearview, but it does make for some sizable cargo space in the compact Prius
2/12
The odd split-hatch may be weird to look through in the rearview, but it does make for some sizable cargo space in the compact Prius
The Prius started Toyota's now-popular Hybrid Synergy Drive system more than 20 years ago
3/12
The Prius started Toyota's now-popular Hybrid Synergy Drive system more than 20 years ago
The Prius AWD-e's all-wheel drive system only works full-time at under 6mph and intermittently up to 43 mph
4/12
The Prius AWD-e's all-wheel drive system only works full-time at under 6mph and intermittently up to 43 mph
Long synonymous with “efficiency,” the Prius has been steadily losing sales over the past several years as consumer interest in the quirky hatchback has dwindled
5/12
Long synonymous with “efficiency,” the Prius has been steadily losing sales over the past several years as consumer interest in the quirky hatchback has dwindled
The black portion of the tailgate is glass, making for a "split view" from the driver's rearview mirror
6/12
The black portion of the tailgate is glass, making for a "split view" from the driver's rearview mirror
The new Prius AWD-e has some good points and some bad, making for a mixed return
7/12
The new Prius AWD-e has some good points and some bad, making for a mixed return
Toyota softened the look of the Prius considerably in the latest refresh, bringing the front fascia into line with the rest of the Toyota sedan lineup
8/12
Toyota softened the look of the Prius considerably in the latest refresh, bringing the front fascia into line with the rest of the Toyota sedan lineup
Design changes in the new Prius generation also bring a more everyday look to the hybrid
9/12
Design changes in the new Prius generation also bring a more everyday look to the hybrid
Although bold accent lines remain, the rear hatch and quarter of the new Prius is much less statement making
10/12
Although bold accent lines remain, the rear hatch and quarter of the new Prius is much less statement making
The AWD system in the Prius AWD-e adds about 120 pounds to the car, reducing fuel economy by about 2 mpg
11/12
The AWD system in the Prius AWD-e adds about 120 pounds to the car, reducing fuel economy by about 2 mpg
The back seats of the Prius, while cramped, are actually roomier than those found in many compact cars
12/12
The back seats of the Prius, while cramped, are actually roomier than those found in many compact cars

Last year, Toyota debuted a new all-wheel drive variant for the most-recognized name in hybrid cars, the Prius. The announcement made headlines, and the car was shown throwing snow and getting slushy with its new-found all-wheels-turning capability. That’s not what happens in the real world.

Long synonymous with “efficiency,” the Prius has been steadily losing sales over the past several years as consumer interest in the quirky hatchback has dwindled. Even the allure of over 50 mpg (4.7 l/100km) on the daily drive hasn’t been enough to keep the Prius on top. The current-generation Prius underwent a facelift that helped make it more mainstream in appearance, but to no avail. Toyota is hoping that adding more all-weather stability to the car synonymous with “hybrid efficiency” will help. And it might.

After a week with the car, though, it’s clear that buyers need to understand what it is, and isn’t, capable of doing. The Prius’ AWD system has both limits and useful high points, and it’s far different from the AWD you might find in your crossover or sports car. The AWD in the Prius is not going to make the car corner better or accelerate faster. Neither will it allow you to turn donuts in a snowy parking lot with any kind of thrilling speed. It won’t make you more stable on wet roads at higher speeds, either. What it will do is help you not get as stuck, and it might help minimize the slip and slide from a stop sign in snowy weather.

The new Prius uses an intelligent all-wheel drive system that Toyota calls “AWD-e.” Similar to the AWD found in the RAV4 Hybrid model, the Prius’ system has no mechanical linkage from the engine/motor/transmission to the rear wheels. Instead, it’s all electrical with an added motor on the rear axle to provide propulsion there. Thus the system adds only about 120 lb (54 kg) to the car’s weight.

The little 5.2 kW (7 hp) motor on the rear axle adds to the 121-horsepower (90 kW) engine/motor combination under the hood. Fuel economy drops from 52 mpg (4.5 l/100km) combined to 50 mpg (4.7 l/100km) combined. In the real world, we saw a 45 mpg (5.2 l/100km) average during a week of mixed driving in mostly inclement weather while at high altitude.

The black portion of the tailgate is glass, making for a "split view" from the driver's rearview mirror
The black portion of the tailgate is glass, making for a "split view" from the driver's rearview mirror

The system layout is a good one for the little car, but it has some limits – mostly in when and how that rear motor engages. The Prius AWD-e rarely engages the rear axle for "performance" reasons (i.e: mashing the throttle to get a quick takeoff or in hard cornering). The Prius isn’t a sports car, so that makes sense. It seems a lost opportunity, but perhaps Toyota doesn’t want to associate the little hybrid with any kind of fun factor for fear of breaking its identity. Additionally, the system is limited as to the speeds at which the AWD can be used.

The AWD-e works at speeds under 43 mph (69 km/h) and, in our experience, works best at speeds under 10 mph (16 km/h). Where the system is most useful is in getting going from a stop when the roads are slick. That means getting through the stoplight, making that turn after a stop sign, or getting out of the cold parking lot in order to drive home.

What it doesn’t mean is added stability on the highway, better stopping power, or even a noticeable improvement in stability during the drive itself. Toyota designed this on purpose, having the AWD system engage full-time at speeds under 6 mph (9.6 km/h) and then disengage and become only occasional at speeds up to 43 mph.

Several things work against the added AWD system, which should have been thought of during implementation. The Prius, for starters, comes standard with low-rolling-resistance tires. These are notoriously terrible on slick roadways. The Prius AWD-e model adds less than a quarter of an inch of ground clearance, increasing it by 0.2 inches (0.5 cm) to 5.3 inches (13.5 cm). This means slushy roadways are still going to be dicey. There is also no way for the driver to control when or even if the AWD engages. And the system trends towards efficiency at all times, meaning the AWD may not be there when it’s needed.

Although the exterior of the Prius is now more contemporary, the interior remains quirky with this unusual dashboard layout
Although the exterior of the Prius is now more contemporary, the interior remains quirky with this unusual dashboard layout

During our week with the Prius AWD-e, it snowed almost continually. The Prius, despite the addition of AWD, was only sometimes confident about going out and about. While a 2WD minivan and small crossovers braved the weather without problems, the Prius struggled to stay in a straight line and was tough to maneuver around corners with hard-packed snow on the road. Stopping distances were much-lengthened in the weather as well, especially for the Prius thanks to those no-grip tires. It did get started from a stop on said roads without many problems, though, showing that the limited-use AWD is doing the job it’s meant to do.

The added US$1,400 to the price and loss of 2 or more MPG might be difficult to justify to buyers, given the limited use scenarios for the Prius AWD-e models. The Prius AWD-e starts at US$26,935 (before delivery) and our test model was priced at $33,021 after delivery.

Product Page: 2020 Toyota Prius

Tags

AutomotiveAWDPriusToyotaHybridReviews
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More